Beer-Chugging Fan Megan Lucky Gets Shoutout From U.S. Open In Viral Return

Megan Lucky isn’t playing when it comes to beer-chugging at the U.S. Open. (Watch the video below.)

She went viral again for guzzling a brew during a match, and even the tournament tipped its hat to her Sunday, writing with the clip on Twitter: “It seems this is becoming tradition at this point.”

When the camera panned to Lucky, she appeared to grab her male companion’s beer and milked the crowd as she downed the suds.

It seems this is becoming tradition at this point 🍻 pic.twitter.com/vTO1hUJVNS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2022

“I missed you guys,” Lucky commented in the post.

In 2021, Lucky gulped her way twice into viewers’ hearts by downing a cup of beer on camera ― but with two hands raised in triumph in one of the clips instead of a solo cup thrust this year.

She shared a split screen of her ale-raising on Instagram and damn if her chugging time wasn’t almost exactly the same as last year. “So much closer than I thought,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

It takes practice for that kind of consistency.