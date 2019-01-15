Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Get Meghan Markle's Bold Red Coat For Less

We've found some great look-alikes to help you channel the Duchess of Sussex without breaking the bank.
By Julia Brucculieri
01/15/2019 12:13pm ET

Meghan Markle’s royal title might officially be Duchess of Sussex, but we think she deserves another: queen of the power coat.

On Monday, the royal more than lived up to that title when she stepped out for a visit to Birkenhead. The former actress, who revealed she’s six months pregnant with her first child, wore a bold red coat by Canadian brand Sentaler. Being the royal style icon she is, the duchess paired the brightly hued coat with an equally vivid purple dress (which some pointed out appeared to be a nod to Princess Diana).

Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex wore a bold red Sentaler coat on Monday.

But let’s get back to the coat. It features a shawl collar, a belt around the waist and ribbed detailing (a brand signature) on the cuffs. It’s currently available for preorder online, but at $1,695, it’s not exactly what we’d call budget-friendly.

You can still get the look without the duchess’ royal budget, though. Below, check out five great red coats that will help you channel her style without breaking the bank:

Helene Berman Belted Wrap Coat in Wool Blend
Asos
Get the Helene Berman belted wrap coat for $111 (sale price as of publishing date).
Boohoo Belted Shawl Collar Coat
Boohoo
Get the Boohoo belted shawl collar coat for $16 (sale price as of publishing date).
Magdelina Belted Wrap Coat
Whistles
Get the Magdelina belted wrap coat for $339.15 (sale price as of publishing date).
Le Chateau Cashmere-Like Belted Coat
Le Chateau
Get the Le Chateau cashmere-like belted coat for $97.96 (sale price as of publishing date).
Calvin Klein Belted Asymmetric Front Coat
Bloomingdale's
Get the Calvin Klein belted coat for $154.80 (sale price as of publishing date).
Meghan Markle's Most Gorgeous Looks Of 2018
