Meghan Markle’s royal title might officially be Duchess of Sussex, but we think she deserves another: queen of the power coat.

On Monday, the royal more than lived up to that title when she stepped out for a visit to Birkenhead. The former actress, who revealed she’s six months pregnant with her first child, wore a bold red coat by Canadian brand Sentaler. Being the royal style icon she is, the duchess paired the brightly hued coat with an equally vivid purple dress (which some pointed out appeared to be a nod to Princess Diana).

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex wore a bold red Sentaler coat on Monday.

But let’s get back to the coat. It features a shawl collar, a belt around the waist and ribbed detailing (a brand signature) on the cuffs. It’s currently available for preorder online, but at $1,695, it’s not exactly what we’d call budget-friendly.