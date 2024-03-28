EntertainmentMick Jaggerrolling stones

Mick Jagger Gets Trolled By His Son And It's A Gas, Gas, Gas

The "Rolling Stones" legend showed off some funky moves, but son Lucas was not impressed.
Ron Dicker
Mick Jagger shared a video Wednesday of him dancing at an outdoor venue― but he didn’t get satisfaction from son Lucas. (Watch the video below.)

“Dadda WHO PUT U UP TO THis,” Lucas Maurice Morad Jagger wrote in the Instagram comments.

We’re not sure if it was general embarrassment at his father’s frantic-arm waving that stirred the 24-year-old to chime in. Or maybe it was Mick’s crotch grab.

“Moves like who!” the 80-year-old Rolling Stones frontman captioned the clip in a nod to Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger,” which the band onstage was playing at the time.

Jagger, who had Lucas with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez Morad, may have been practicing his stage moves. The Stones’ North American Hackney Diamonds tour begins April 28 in Houston.

Jagger has eight children in total, ranging from early 50s to grammar school age.

He can probably still dance circles around many of them.

