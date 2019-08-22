Brody Jenner Gets Birthday Bouquet Of Pot From Miley Cyrus And Ex Kaitlynn Carter

Just think of it as an olive branch … you can smoke.

Jenner, who turned 36 on Aug. 21, shared the kind gift on his Instagram Stories. The present consisted of a gift box and weed bouquet from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms, complete with a very punny card.

“Brody, WEED like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn,” it read.

Brody Jenner’s Instagram The note Carter and Cyrus wrote to Jenner.

Jenner seemed to love the gift.

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one,” he can be heard saying in the video.

Brody Jenner’s Instagram The weed bouquet.

“I have never seen one of these in my entire life,” Jenner continued, tagging Lowell Farms, Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, in the video. “Oh my god. It’s the kush, too. Happy birthday to me.”

Michael Tran via Getty Images Kaitlynn Carter Jenner and Brody Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" in June.

Carter and Jenner recently decided to “amicably separate,” just over a year after having an intimate ceremony in Indonesia.

Neilson Barnard via Getty Images Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in June.

Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from the “Malibu” singer on Wednesday after less than a year of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Earlier this month Carter and Cyrus were spotted kissing in Lake Como, Italy, but we’re hoping that a lovely lady named Mary Jane can help ease any pain Brody may feel about it.