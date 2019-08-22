ENTERTAINMENT

Brody Jenner Gets Birthday Bouquet Of Pot From Miley Cyrus And Ex Kaitlynn Carter

Jenner doesn’t seem to hold a grudge against the women for making out in Italy earlier this month.

Just think of it as an olive branch … you can smoke.

The Hills: New Beginnings” star Brody Jenner received a joint birthday present from ex Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus Wednesday.

Jenner, who turned 36 on Aug. 21, shared the kind gift on his Instagram Stories. The present consisted of a gift box and weed bouquet from marijuana dispensary Lowell Farms, complete with a very punny card.

“Brody, WEED like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn,” it read.

The note Carter and Cyrus wrote to Jenner.
Jenner seemed to love the gift.

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you guys really stepped it up on this one,” he can be heard saying in the video.

The weed bouquet.
“I have never seen one of these in my entire life,” Jenner continued, tagging Lowell Farms, Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 30, in the video. “Oh my god. It’s the kush, too. Happy birthday to me.”

Kaitlynn Carter Jenner and Brody Jenner attend the Los Angeles premiere of MTV's "The Hills: New Beginnings" in June.
Carter and Jenner recently decided to “amicably separate,” just over a year after having an intimate ceremony in Indonesia

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus in June.
Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from the “Malibu” singer on Wednesday after less than a year of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Earlier this month Carter and Cyrus were spotted kissing in Lake Como, Italy, but we’re hoping that a lovely lady named Mary Jane can help ease any pain Brody may feel about it.

