'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead At 31

Actor Moses J. Moseley, known for his role on “The Walking Dead,” has died. He was 31.

“He’s going to be missed very deeply. Everyone loves him. Everyone who met him fell in love with him the moment they met him. He was always smiling,” his manager Tabatha Minchew told HuffPost. “We’re all still trying to process what’s happening.”

She said his body was found in Stockbridge, Georgia, southeast of Atlanta in Henry County. Police are investigating the circumstances around the death, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

TMZ said a family member reported that they hadn’t heard from Moseley since Jan. 23 and filed a missing person’s report Wednesday. The family member said he died of a gunshot wound, the tabloid reported.

The Henry County Police Department was not available for comment.