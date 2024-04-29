19 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Will Arrive On Time

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you feel like you majorly lost track of time, there’s no need to fret. We’ve gathered a bunch of gift options from Amazon for just about any kind of mom.
Best of all, they can get to your doorstep with time to spare before the big day. Read on for our favorite picks — you’re sure to find something she’ll appreciate.
Advertisement
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A highly rated luxe bathrobe worthy of your mom
2
A pretty travel jewelry case to keep favorites neat and secure
3
A supersoft fleece blanket that doubles as a sweet tribute
Advertisement
4
Or a cult-favorite, deliciously soft Barefoot Dreams blanket
5
A bestselling, hands-free reading and crafting light
6
A bestselling vegetable chopper with 76,000 5-star ratings
Advertisement
7
The ever-popular Rocketbook smart notebook
8
A heavenly heated eye massager
9
The TheraGun Relief massage gun
Advertisement
10
A water-filtering LifeStraw
11
A bestselling towel warmer for some simple luxury
12
A bestselling Kindle Paperwhite with 16 gigabytes of storage
Advertisement
13
The bestselling Screaming Goat
14
A cult-favorite Apple AirTag to keep track of precious items
15
A smart digital photo frame to help Mom feel more connected
Advertisement
16
A popular and convenient electric lighter
17
A self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum
18
A cool Aerogarden Harvest kit
Advertisement
19
A Bluetooth-enabled vinyl record player