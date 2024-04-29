ShoppingAmazonMother's Daygifts

19 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Will Arrive On Time

Don't fret: We've got you covered.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

A travel jewelry case, a Kindle Paperwhite and a soft fleece blanket.
Amazon
A travel jewelry case, a Kindle Paperwhite and a soft fleece blanket.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. If you feel like you majorly lost track of time, there’s no need to fret. We’ve gathered a bunch of gift options from Amazon for just about any kind of mom.

Best of all, they can get to your doorstep with time to spare before the big day. Read on for our favorite picks — you’re sure to find something she’ll appreciate.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A highly rated luxe bathrobe worthy of your mom
Your mom will love lounging in this über-comfy pile-fleece robe, whether she's relaxing after a shower or unwinding with a favorite show or book. It will keep her blissfully cozy and still looking as put-together as one possibly can while wearing a deliciously soft robe.

It's available in 14 colors and three sizes; reviewers suggest sizing up for a draped fit.
$30.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pretty travel jewelry case to keep favorites neat and secure
This chic compact jewelry box is a favorite among TikTokers and Amazon reviewers for its neat compartments and easy yet elegant organization. If your mom loves traveling, staying organized or collecting pretty things, this pick with 10,000 five-star ratings is sure to impress.

It's available in 10 colors.
$19.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A supersoft fleece blanket that doubles as a sweet tribute
Your mom will love curling up in this cozy fleece blanket; plus, every time she does, she'll be reminded of your love for her. Reviewers are obsessed with how soft the blanket is and its bright, pretty design.
$29.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Or a cult-favorite, deliciously soft Barefoot Dreams blanket
This Barefoot Dreams blanket is so cozy and soft that one reviewer jokingly said it should be "illegal," and it’s heralded by celebs like Oprah Winfrey and the Kardashians. It is made of plush microfiber that reviewers deem magically snuggly, and holds up well in the wash — when you can bear to part from it long enough for a wash, that is. It's available in a range of easy-on-the-eyes colors, so you can pick the one that suits your mom best.
$99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A bestselling, hands-free reading and crafting light
Bookworms or knitters will appreciate this popular LED device that provides concentrated light on a page or one's hands (all without bothering a bed mate). It’s designed to be worn around the neck, so you can do your thing with unencumbered hands. (Its arms are bendy and adjustable to get just the right fit.) It's rechargeable, with three light colors and six brightness levels to choose from. This would also make a great gift for campers, DIY enthusiasts and anyone else who needs good, hands-free lighting. The device is available in eight colors.
$21.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A bestselling vegetable chopper with 76,000 5-star ratings
If your mom hates cooking but needs to eat more vegetables, this reviewer-favorite chopper may do the trick. It slices and dices fruits and veggies with a simple open-and-close of its lid, so preparing food is easier and less time-consuming. Its design lets you cut food directly into a storage container, too. Besides chopping components, it also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter and a ribbon cutter. Reviewers insist it's worth the hype. Adding to its convenience, it's also dishwasher-safe.
$29.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
The ever-popular Rocketbook smart notebook
This bestselling smart notebook allows users to take pen-to-paper notes that they can send to their email, Google Drive or cloud of choice; they can then access those same notes on their phone and computer. Once the notes have been digitized, they can just erase the page with a damp cloth and start over. I'm convinced that it's truly wow-worthy. It's available in two sizes and various colors.
$25+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A heavenly heated eye massager
The Renpho heated eye massager may be my most prized possession. It is incredibly relaxing — so much so that it often puts me right to sleep. I find it so helpful for my stress and anxiety that I use it almost every night, and I never leave it behind when I travel. It's also the only thing that reliably works to ease my migraines.

It's designed to massage the area around the eyes, temples and brows while heating to up to 104 degrees for a treatment that I can only describe as heavenly. It has five different massage settings, Bluetooth capability and the option to play built-in classical music or no sound at all.
$69.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
The TheraGun Relief massage gun
TheraGuns may well be the cream of the crop of massage guns; I’ve tried several models and own the TheraGun Relief, which provides muscle-melting relief from pain and tension. It’s lightweight and easy to grip, so Mom can easily use it by herself. And it pounds out aches and stress with the strength of a giant and surprising gentleness, given its effectiveness.

You can switch between three intensity settings and three massage head attachments.
$149 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A water-filtering LifeStraw
A LifeStraw will change the game for moms who love hiking and camping (or for those who simply like to be prepared for literally anything). It's designed to remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and Giardia) from just about any water source. A single filter lasts an impressively long time, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean, safe drinking water.
$14.97 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A bestselling towel warmer for some simple luxury
Called game-changing by reviewers, this makes towels deliciously warm so your mom can wrap herself in a cozy sheath after a shower or bath. It's sure to make an excellent gift: One reviewer said that she bought the towel warmer for her children, who never asked for it or wanted it before, and now they cannot shower without it.

It's pleasingly intuitive to use, offering a built-in timer with options for 15, 30, 45 or 60 minutes of heating time, and an automatic shut-off feature. It’s designed to be compact and lightweight, so it will fit easily in small spaces and won’t be too heavy to move around if needed.
$116.59 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A bestselling Kindle Paperwhite with 16 gigabytes of storage
I invested in a Kindle last year, and it's one of the best purchases I've made. It'd be an excellent gift for any bookworm. I love being able to carry it around knowing that it's holding hundreds of my books nearly weightlessly, so I can take it on trips, on errands or up and down the stairs easily. Plus, it has adjustable warm light so you can read late into the night without straining your eyes. The battery life seems to last forever, and it's even waterproof. I was a stickler for physical books until I tried the Kindle — now I'm a total convert. Read more about why I think this Kindle is worth every penny here. It's available in three colors.
$149.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
The bestselling Screaming Goat
The Screaming Goat is an iconic little gift thanks to its hilarious shriek that perfectly sums up the emotions of everyday life. (Reviewers say it's a surprisingly effective stress reliever, too, thanks to the comic relief it provides.) This goofy gift is such a hit that Amazon reviewers have given it thousands of five-star ratings.
$7.65 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A cult-favorite Apple AirTag to keep track of precious items
Another HuffPost-favorite gift is the ever-useful and endlessly practical AirTag. Mom can use this to keep track of precious items like her wallet, bag or luggage; for added peace of mind with a pet dog or cat; or to keep tabs on her car. (She’ll be able to find it if it’s ever stolen or simply trace her way back to it if she forgets where she parked.) You can even add on a stylish AirTag case for good measure, which you can also attach to a pet collar.

The gadget uses the same Find My app as the rest of the Apple ecosystem. So if your mom already uses an iPhone, MacBook or iPad, the AirTag will be that much easier and intuitive to incorporate into her life.
Single: $24 at AmazonFour-pack: $79.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A smart digital photo frame to help Mom feel more connected
I think this digital photo frame is one of the coolest things around. It displays an automatically rotating photo slideshow straight from the phones of loved ones, so your mom can experience special moments in near-real time no matter how far away she is.

It's an especially touching gift for moms who wish they were more up to date on what's happening in their kids' lives. It's designed to be as easy to use as possible, including its touch-screen abilities. It's available in multiple frame sizes and colors.
$69.89 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A popular and convenient electric lighter
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is ideal for any mom who loves candles and incense or who otherwise goes through disposable lighters and matches quickly. It's intuitive to use and easy to charge, so it'll serve her well for a long time to come. Plus, it's wind- and splash-proof to keep up with indoor or outdoor activities. It comes in multiple colors so you can match it to your mom's personality.
$7.99+ at Amazon
17
Amazon
A self-emptying Roomba i3+ robot vacuum
This cult-fave robot vacuum will help make your mom's daily life more manageable by taking vacuuming off her hands. She can just set the vacuum to clean while she's out and return home to a pristine floor. Or she can catch up on literally any other task (even if it's just having some me-time in front of the TV) while the robot vacuum does its thing.

This model has even more perks than the original, including the ability to empty itself and a smart-mapping feature for cleaning more efficiently over time as it learns the contours of a space. It's designed to clean carpets as well as hard floors, and you can even control it with your voice by connecting it to an Alexa- or Google Assistant-enabled device. When its running time is up, it automatically docks itself to recharge.
$410 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A cool Aerogarden Harvest kit
This popular hydroponic system helps grow lush herbs indoors all year round. It comes with an herb seed kit to grow basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more. It also features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add plant food or water.
$119.33 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A Bluetooth-enabled vinyl record player
Reviewers are obsessed with the rich sound quality and impressive value of this record player, which has the ability to spin at both 33 and 45 rpm speeds. It also gives users the option to play music via wireless Bluetooth connectivity or its outputs.

Coupled with a magnetic cartridge, adjustable counterweight and quality amplifier, this piece balances nostalgia and modern technology at a level far above its budget-friendly price. Reviewers agree: This is the one to get.
$189.97 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING