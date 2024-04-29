19 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Will Arrive On Time

Amazon

A heavenly heated eye massager

The Renpho heated eye massager may be my most prized possession. It is incredibly relaxing — so much so that it often puts me right to sleep. I find it so helpful for my stress and anxiety that I use it almost every night, and I never leave it behind when I travel. It's also the only thing that reliably works to ease my migraines.



It's designed to massage the area around the eyes, temples and brows while heating to up to 104 degrees for a treatment that I can only describe as heavenly. It has five different massage settings, Bluetooth capability and the option to play built-in classical music or no sound at all.