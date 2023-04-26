Neurosurgeon Found Fatally Shot In Attic Of Detroit Home

Devon Hoover, a Detroit neurosurgeon, was found dead in his home on Sunday. Devon Hoover, Facebook

A Michigan neurosurgeon was found fatally shot and wrapped in a sheet in his Detroit home on Sunday, authorities said.

Police said they found the body of Dr. Devon Hoover at a home on West Boston Boulevard in the Boston-Edison historic district while conducting a wellness check, WXYZ reported.

His body was wrapped in a sheet in the attic of the residence, according to Fox 2 Detroit. His car was reportedly found in a separate location.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the death, but didn’t elaborate.

Hoover’s employer, Ascension Michigan, said he was a “dedicated and well respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will by greatly missed by our community.”

“Our sincerest condolence and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends and fellow associated during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement said.

On a newly created Facebook page titled Justice for Dr. Devon Hoover, patients and acquaintances wrote tributes to the doctor.

“Without a doubt Dr. Hoover had the best bedside manner of any surgeon. He was so intelligent but yet explained everything, in detail, in a way it was easy to know what his plan was,” one former patient wrote.

Others described him as kind, talented and compassionate, with a knack for putting patients at ease. “Dr Hoover was one of the reasons I made it to 47 years old,” another former patient said.

Paddy Lynch, who said he was Hoover’s neighbor, described him as “a loving son and brother, a brilliant, accomplished surgeon, an unrivaled collector and caretaker of all things beautiful, and a champion of art and culture.”