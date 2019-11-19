The newest trailer for the movie adaptation of the Broadway smash “Cats” is inspiring many catty comments.
Unlike the first trailer, which featured Jennifer Hudson’s rendition of the show-stopper “Memory,” the new trailer, released Tuesday, focuses more on the film’s “plot.” The storyline follows a bunch of cats who compete to be selected to visit a heaven-like realm known as the “Heaviside Layer” and be reborn into a new life.
The new trailer features cast members Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Dame Judi Dench and James Corden all dressed up like CGI cats doing whatever CGI cats do.
Here’s the trailer in all its glory, but, we warn you, the celebrity pussyfooting may be an acquired taste.
“Cats” will be released Dec. 20, which gives Twitter users a month to calm down from their initial reactions to this trailer: