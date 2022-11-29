New Mexico Judge Killed In Likely Murder-Suicide: Police

New Mexico Judge Diane Albert, 65, was killed Friday in her Los Ranchos de Albuquerque home, People reported. Law enforcement officials said they believe her husband, Eric Pinkerton, 63, shot her and their animals, and then himself.

“This is believed to be a Murder-suicide,” tweeted the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. “A friend of the decedents contacted deputies after receiving a troubling message from Eric Pinkerton. Upon arrival deputies located the decedents inside the residence along with several dead animals.”

Albert was a municipal court judge for the Village of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque.

Authorities said they responded to the scene in the afternoon after Pinkerton called a friend and said he had shot his wife, KOAT reported.

Advertisement

“He left a voice-mail to his friend stating that he murdered his wife and dogs and his cat,” someone said in a dispatch, per KOAT. “And he is about to murder himself.”

Deputies removed ducks and other animals from the scene of the likely murder-suicide. Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP

Albert, whose law office dealt with patents, copyrights and trademarks, had practiced for more than 20 years.

Pinkerton was a retired engineer who described himself as a “bike shop owner and chicken farmer” on his LinkedIn page.

Advertisement

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Mayor Don Lopez spoke out about Albert’s death.

“We are heartsick hearing of the untimely death of Diane Albert, our elected municipal judge,” wrote Lopez. “She was a longtime Los Ranchos resident, a brilliant mind, and a friend. We can’t ignore that this happened on the International Elimination of Violence against Women.”

“Our thoughts go out to her family and all those affected,” Lopez concluded.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.