Premise: A sketch show with short, roughly 15-minute episodes. The sensibility leans on the absurd, but follows comedic structure. Most of the sketches center around observational humor, pointing out something that’s ridiculous in real life and then pushing the weirdness further and further.

Sum-up: I recently ranked this as one of the best Netflix Originals to debut in 2019 so far. As I mentioned earlier, I had stitches while watching “I Think You Should Leave,” and almost tore them from uncontrollable laughter. The show has a unique cleverness that “Saturday Night Live” (where Tim Robinson used to work) only reaches in its best moments. Definitely a must-watch for fans of the sketch form.