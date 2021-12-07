TV personality Nick Cannon is mourning the death of his 5-month-old son, Zen.

Cannon announced the death Tuesday on the “Nick Cannon Show” and said the boy died from brain cancer and a condition called hydrocephalus, which the Mayo Clinic says is a buildup of fluid within the brain that creates tremendous pressure.

Zen, Cannon’s son with model Alyssa Scott, was born in June. Cannon said he was a calm baby who was always smiling.

“He was the most loving,” Cannon said. “We called him Z Chilling. He was always smiling. He had the most beautiful spirit.”

The baby also had a lingering cough that Cannon said he had a doctor check.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” Cannon said. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was 2 months, I noticed he had this nice-sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine.”

The doctor’s visit turned out to be anything but routine. Zen had fluid building in his head and also a malignant tumor.

Doctors performed brain surgery on Zen and installed a shunt to drain the fluid. The baby’s condition worsened around Thanksgiving, Cannon said.

“This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa, and then I had to fly back to New York for the show,” he said. “I got a call on my way to the airport to head back to Zen.”

The actor said he planned to take time off from the show to mourn, according to ETOnline.com.

Scott hasn’t commented, but Us Weekly noted she posted Instagram story videos of Zen on Tuesday.

Cannon said she has been “amazing” during the heartbreak.