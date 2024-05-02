Amazon The Nivea Creme is enriched with provitamin B5 and glycerin to nourish and hydrate.

For as long as I’ve been obsessed with skin care, there’s always been one jaw-dropping product comparison I’ve often heard being made: The Nivea Creme and Crème de la Mer. One is an affordable drugstore moisturizer first introduced in 1911, and the other, a famous luxury formula that will set you back at least $100 for just half an ounce.

With such a colossal price difference, it seemed impossible to me that these two creams could perform so similarly, much less contain a similar list of ingredients as so many people on TikTok and elsewhere had claimed. After speaking with dermatologists, I got the real scoop on their similarities and their differences.

“Nivea Creme and Crème de la Mer are likely compared to one another

because there is significant overlap in the ingredients that appear at

the beginning of their ingredient lists,” explained Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist with MDCS Dermatology in New York City.

According to Camp, this order of ingredients is important to note because the ingredients listed first are the most present in a product.

Manhattan Beach, California-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Divya Shokeen Khalsa said that both creams are designed to nourish and hydrate, improve skin barrier function as well as skin texture and appearance.

Shokeen Khalsa explained that some of these shared ingredients include glycerin, a favored humectant that draws moisture into the skin and panthenol (provitamin B5), which soothes and heals using anti-inflammatory properties.

She mentioned that the two moisturizers have a comparable rich and thick consistency, in part to the inclusion of lanolin alcohol and petroleum, an emollient-rich and occlusive combination that works to soften skin and lock-in moisture — kind of like how people use petroleum jelly to slug their skin.

Unsurprisingly, the ingredient list is also where the most notable differences lie.

“Crème de la Mer’s formula is centered around its ‘Miracle Broth,’” Shokeen Khalsa said. ”[This] is a fermented mix of sea kelp and other nutrients, along with a bio-fermentation process that the company claims makes the product unique.”

According to La Mer, this secretive solution is what helps to repair visible signs of premature skin aging, rejuvenates the complexion and is what makes this cream so sought after.

Shokeen Khalsa notes that the coveted recipe is also packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals — a contrast to Nivea, which she said “has a more straightforward formula, which while effective, does not boast the same proprietary components or the extensive research and development that La Mer does.”

But before you sheepishly retrieve your wallet and shell out $100 or more for a face cream, Camp said that certain moisturizers can perform similarly even when their ingredient lists vary.

With this guidance, it could be safe to assume that, when it comes to moisturizers, you don’t necessarily need to pay for something top-dollar as long as a cream is doing its job as a hydrator. And many people attest to the Nivea Creme doing just that, even if it doesn’t boast the same composition as La Mer.

Intended for use on the body, face and hands, reviewers claim that Nivea has provided relief for damaged, flaking skin when nothing else would and has even helped to minimize the appearance of fine lines and dryness-related wrinkles. You can read them for yourself down below or buy a budget-friendly tin from any of the links above.

