This $17 French Moisturizer Is Amazon’s Best-Kept Beauty Secret

We see a lot of beauty and skin care products here at HuffPost, some of which make a lasting impression despite the constant influx of competition. One of the best examples is Embryolisse’s Lait-Crème Concentré face cream, a seasoned French pharmacy staple that may just be the beauty world’s not-so-secret weapon.

This $17 moisturizer has been suggested to us by makeup artists and dermatologists and has been the subject of TikTok viral trends like “skin flooding.” Even the dedicated fandom of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” jumped on the Embryolisse bandwagon when it was revealed that the show’s makeup artist used it on star Lily Collins.

I was persuaded to try the all-purpose wonders of this face cream several years ago, and I can confirm the hype is well deserved.