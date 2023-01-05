Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay With Sweet 'Stranger Things' Allusion

“Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp came out to fans as gay in a TikTok video on Thursday.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,’” reads the text that appears in the video.

Those words are overlaid on a clip of Schnapp lip-syncing the words of another TikTok user saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.”

Advertisement

Schnapp, who plays suburban teen Will Byers in the hit Netflix horror series, captioned the video, “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought.”

Noah Schnapp at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, where he won the award for male TV star of 2022. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

In July, Schnapp confirmed a popular fan theory that Will Byers is gay and is in love with his friend Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

“Obviously, it was hinted at in Season 1: It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?” Schnapp told Variety at the time. “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike. But before, it was a slow arc.”