Millie Bobby Brown's College Choice May Surprise You

Millie Bobby Brown is a Boilermaker!

The “Stranger Things” star, who plays Eleven on Netflix’s supernatural hit series, is an online student at Purdue University, joining the likes of quarterback great Drew Brees, first moonwalker Neil Armstrong and popcorn magnate Orville Redenbacher who attended the West Lafayette, Indiana, school.

Brown is studying human services, where “you learn about the system and how to help young people,” she told Allure in its September cover story.

Millie Bobby Brown of "Stranger Things" is enrolled at Purdue. Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

The British actor turned 18 in February. While her choice for higher learning might come as a surprise, Purdue does have one obvious connection to the star. “Entertainment Tonight” pointed out that Purdue’s campus in Indiana is in the same state her long-running hit series “is famously based in.” (But most of the show has been shot in Georgia.)

In December, “Stranger Things” co-star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, announced he had been accepted to the University of Pennsylvania.

Brown is splitting her time between London and Atlanta, according to Allure, so she may not be attending any Purdue home football games.

