Old Apple Computer Found In Attic Sends Professor Back To His Childhood

A New York City college professor took a high-tech walk down memory lane when he fired up an Apple IIe computer stored in the attic of his parents’ house for decades, CNN reports.
Professor John Pfaff of Fordham University tweeted on Saturday: “Oh. My. God. An Apple IIe. Sat in my parents’ attic for years. Decades. And it works. Put in an old game disk. Asks if I want to restore a saved game. And finds one! It must be 30 years old. I’m 10 years old again.”
The game the computer referenced was “Adventureland,” played with text commands ― not a controller. It was originally released by Scott Adams in 1978.
The Apple IIe system went on sale in 1983 for $1,995, according to Byte magazine, which hailed the successor to the trailblazing Apple II as “another winner.”
Here are some of the other entries from Pfaff’s Twitter feed as he rediscovered the joys of his early microcomputer.