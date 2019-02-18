Old Apple Computer Found In Attic Sends Professor Back To His Childhood

A New York City college professor took a high-tech walk down memory lane when he fired up an Apple IIe computer stored in the attic of his parents’ house for decades, CNN reports.

Professor John Pfaff of Fordham University tweeted on Saturday: “Oh. My. God. An Apple IIe. Sat in my parents’ attic for years. Decades. And it works. Put in an old game disk. Asks if I want to restore a saved game. And finds one! It must be 30 years old. I’m 10 years old again.”

The game the computer referenced was “Adventureland,” played with text commands ― not a controller. It was originally released by Scott Adams in 1978.

The Apple IIe system went on sale in 1983 for $1,995, according to Byte magazine, which hailed the successor to the trailblazing Apple II as “another winner.”

This is tricky, because three decades later I can’t quite remember where I left off this round of Adventureland. pic.twitter.com/Eoj7EqkHtb — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

Here are some of the other entries from Pfaff’s Twitter feed as he rediscovered the joys of his early microcomputer.

My dad typed up labels for all my floppies, which is really sweet to remember.



He was so thorough that he even included... who hacked the games.



(I’m the only person in my immediately family who went to law school.) pic.twitter.com/kj4m9aJh2U — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

Hacker screens!



And ASCII art!



On a 35 year old 5.25” magnetic disk from the first Reagan Administration. pic.twitter.com/2EWVrcxvLr — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

Wow. So this was an old trivia game I loved (Millionware). This screen gets to the point where it says “Say ‘Hello’ to our contestants Donna.”



And then the disk drive whirs w its little red light.



Then you get “Thank you, Donna.”



1984 computer humor. pic.twitter.com/dFnbQk7y0D — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

Of course, there is the downside. Here’s everything I wrote my senior year in high school, unreadable thanks to the absence of the necessary program disk (AppleWorks).



That, though... may be for the best. pic.twitter.com/u2XGStvWQU — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

This game... never got past the first level despite HOURS of (pre-internet cheating) trying.



Now w the web, I have a shot.



The music, tho. That classic Apple IIe music. pic.twitter.com/ebeXNzoCs2 — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

“No, look, kids. This computer has. no. hard-drive. The reason those giant disks say ‘Disk Side’ 1-4 is you had to keep flipping them over as you played.”



Hi-def Mario Kart 8 for the Switch there for comparison. pic.twitter.com/6mZCgiEaR7 — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

Well, I can delete my Twitter account now, bc I’ll never top this. pic.twitter.com/7x30J6vww4 — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

I FOUND THE APPLEWORKS PROGRAM DISK.



Insanely, it had been sitting in the disk drive for 30 years. I took it out without looking at the title.



Going w 1995 to avoid any Y2K issues.



And look: “folders.” pic.twitter.com/Q04O63GDSr — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019

Just found this letter my dad typed to me in 1986, when I was 11 and at summer camp.



I REALLY WONDER what my theory abt the daily newspaper comics Spider-Man was.



My dad passed away almost exactly a year ago. It’s amazing to come across something so “ordinary” from him. pic.twitter.com/Aog3MiSnXN — John Pfaff (@JohnFPfaff) February 17, 2019