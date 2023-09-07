Olivia Rodrigo Names The 1 Movie That 'Felt Like A Bad Acid Trip'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Olivia Rodrigo couldn’t help but walk out after getting spooked seeing Ari Aster’s most recent film “Beau Is Afraid.”

The “Vampire” singer, in a conversation with Phoebe Bridgers for “Interview” magazine, explained that the dark comedy horror film felt “like a bad acid trip.”

“I got so scared. I literally had to walk out of the theater. I have never had such a visceral reaction to a movie in my life,” Rodrigo said of the “Midsommar” director’s latest movie.

She went on to agree with Bridgers, who called the film “the scariest movie” she’s ever seen despite laughing throughout it.

“That’s the only reasonable reaction. Your body just can’t process it. You have to laugh,” Rodrigo added.

Rodrigo’s remarks on the film follows lead actor Joaquin Phoenix’s warning to not take a different hallucinogen before watching the movie.

Phoenix, in an interview with Fandango back in April, told moviegoers that they shouldn’t take mushrooms before watching “Beau Is Afraid.”

“I was told from someone in college that there was this college thread amongst friends, a challenge they were going to take mushrooms and go see this movie. And I just wanted to make a public service announcement and say, do not take mushrooms and go see this fucking movie,” Phoenix said.

“But if you do it, film yourself. But don’t do it!”

The actor added that he was laughing the entire film and, along with sequences that make you squirm, he dubbed it as a movie “that you feel.”

Rodrigo, who is set to release her second album “Guts” on Friday, also gave her take on another film – “Twilight” — which she named as her “favorite vampire movie.”

“Hands down. I know that’s the most basic one ever,” she told Bridgers.