Parachute's Black Friday Deal For 2020 Is Too Good To Sleep On

It only happens twice a year: Parachute is offering 20% off sitewide for Black Friday.

<a href="https://fave.co/2RLZo1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Parachute's Black Friday sale</a> is finally here.&nbsp;
If you’ve been meaning to get some shuteye soon, Parachute’s Black Friday 2020 sale just landed a little earlier than expected.

From Nov. 23 until Nov. 30, you can 20% off everything from direct-to-consumer bedding brand — including Parachute’s popular mattress, percale sheet sheets with more than 1,500 reviews and cotton robes that are described as “clouds.”

The promotion is automatically applied at checkout — no coupon code needed. It’s a deal that you definitely don’t want to sleep on.

As you probably noticed: It seems that retailers have been dropped Black Friday earlier than ever this year. This month has even earned the nickname “Black November” because of the all the sales that are happening.

Our shopping editors are going to be busy looking for all the best Black Friday deals in the coming days. We’ve even launched the ultimate guide to all our Black Friday coverage more than a week in advance of Nov. 27. So far, some of the best deals we’ve seen are coming from places like Nordstrom, Macy’s and Wayfair.

But what makes Parachute’s Black Friday deal so special? First things first, Parachute never has sales — we mean that, the brand only has two sales a year and this is one of them. Plus, it’s actually a good deal — 20% off everything from bedding to bath linens and home essentials.

To make the sale easier to shop, we picked out some of our favorite Parachute products to get now down below. Sweet dreams.

1
Linen Pillowcase Set
Parachute
This set includes two pillowcases, which are made from European flax. You can choose between standard and king sizes. Plus, pick between a back envelope or side open style. Originally $59, get the standard set now for 20% off at Parachute.
2
Waffle Duvet Cover Set
Parachute
The set includes a duvet cover and sham set. The duvet cover comes with twill ties in all four corners so your insert stays in place. Originally $259, get the full/queen-size set now for 20% off at Parachute.
3
Waffle Lounge Set
Parachute
To lounge around in, this set includes a crew-neck pullover top and joggers. It comes in sizes extra small to extra large. Originally $149, get it now for 20% off at Parachute. You can find it in men's sizes, too.
4
Percale Sheet Set
Parachute
Made of Egyptian cotton, this set includes a fitted sheet and pillowcase set. You can opt to add a top sheet to set, too. Originally $129, get the queen-size set now for 20% off at Parachute.
5
Silk Pillowcase
Parachute
For sweet dreams, this pillowcase is made of mulberry silk and can help with your skincare and haircare routines. It's sold individually. Originally $89, get a standard-size pillowcase now for 20% off at Parachute.
6
Down Alternative Duvet Insert
Parachute
This duvet insert has a hypoallergenic microfiber fill and a sateen cotton shell. Originally $209, get the full/queen-size now for 20% off at Parachute.
7
Sateen Sheet Set
Parachute
This sheet set includes one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You can pick between adding a top sheet or not to this set. Originally $149, get the queen-size set with no top sheet now for 20% off at Parachute.
8
The Mattress
Parachute
This mattress is made of organic cotton and features steel coils on the inside. Originally $1899, get the queen-size now for 20% off at Parachute.
9
Speckled Waffle Robe
Parachute
This robe is made completely from Turkish cotton. It comes in sizes small to x-large. Originally $129, get it now for 20% off at Parachute.
10
Classic Towels
Parachute
Made of Turkish cotton, these towels are supposed to be quick-drying. The towel set includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two wash cloths.
Originally $114, get the towel set now for 20% off at Parachute. You can also get them all separately.
11
Quilt
Parachute
This quilt is made with a linen front and Egyptian cotton back. Originally $249, get the full/queen-size now for 20% off at Parachute.
12
Brushed Cotton Sheet Set
Parachute
The set includes a fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You can choose between adding a top sheet or not. Originally $249, get the queen-size set with a top sheet now for 20% off at Parachute.
13
Speckled Shower Curtain
Parachute
This curtain is made completely from Turkish cotton. Originally $89, get it now for 20% off at Parachute.
14
Down Alternative Basics Bundle
Parachute
This bundle includes a duvet insert and two pillows. You can choose the duvet and pillow density. Originally starting at $310, get the queen-size set now for 20% off at Parachute.
15
Cloud Cotton Robe
Parachute
Made of Turkish cotton, this robe comes in sizes small to extra-small. Originally $99, get it now for 20% off at Parachute.
