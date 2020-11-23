HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
If you’ve been meaning to get some shuteye soon, Parachute’s Black Friday 2020 sale just landed a little earlier than expected.
From Nov. 23 until Nov. 30, you can 20% off everything from direct-to-consumer bedding brand — including Parachute’s popular mattress, percale sheet sheets with more than 1,500 reviews and cotton robes that are described as “clouds.”
The promotion is automatically applied at checkout — no coupon code needed. It’s a deal that you definitely don’t want to sleep on.
As you probably noticed: It seems that retailers have been dropped Black Friday earlier than ever this year. This month has even earned the nickname “Black November” because of the all the sales that are happening.
Our shopping editors are going to be busy looking for all the best Black Friday deals in the coming days. We’ve even launched the ultimate guide to all our Black Friday coverage more than a week in advance of Nov. 27. So far, some of the best deals we’ve seen are coming from places like Nordstrom, Macy’s and Wayfair.
But what makes Parachute’s Black Friday deal so special? First things first, Parachute never has sales — we mean that, the brand only has two sales a year and this is one of them. Plus, it’s actually a good deal — 20% off everything from bedding to bath linens and home essentials.
To make the sale easier to shop, we picked out some of our favorite Parachute products to get now down below. Sweet dreams.