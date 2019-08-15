Kelly Paige

In the summer months, I’d argue that there is no tastier fruit than a peach at its peak. What’s better than standing over your sink eating a peach with the juices dripping down your arm as you try to savor every last bite?

One of my favorite ways to enjoy this summer “candy” is by baking with peaches. I especially love turning them into a delicious peach crumble. Crumbles are a lazy man’s pie: They take only minutes to assemble and have all the similar characteristics of pie – jammy, baked fruit with a crispy, buttery topping ― without the hassle of making, chilling and rolling pie dough.

The base starts with fresh, ripe peaches that are mixed with brown sugar, lime zest and juice, cinnamon and my secret ingredient, candied ginger. On its own, candied ginger reminds me of something a grandmother might pull out of her purse as a “snack” while talking about how good it is for the digestive tract. No thanks. But when it’s paired with peaches, it adds a spicy kick to help cut the sweetness of the fruit.

The topping of this dessert is the best part. It starts with another of granny’s favorites, gingersnap cookies. Gingersnaps are blitzed in a food processor until they’re fine crumbs and then mixed with old-fashioned oats, flour, cold butter and more sugar to make a streusel-like topping. It’s crunchy, buttery, gingery and it works so well with the warm and gooey baked peaches. The topping freezes beautifully, so don’t be afraid to double this recipe and store half in the freezer for next time you’re having a dessert emergency.

The best part? This dessert tastes just as good served cold for breakfast the next morning. Or, if you’re like my husband, you can blend it into vanilla milkshakes.

Our days with perfectly ripe summer peaches are numbered, so go grab yourself a few and make this dessert tonight before it’s too late.

Peach Crumble with Gingersnap Topping

Serves 4-6

Peach Filling



2 1/2 pounds ripe peaches, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup candied ginger, finely diced

3/4 cup light brown sugar

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Gingersnap Topping

1 cup finely crushed gingersnap cookies

1 cup old fashioned oats

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease an 8″x11′ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray

2. In a large bowl, combine sliced peaches, cinnamon, candied ginger, light brown sugar, lime juice and zest, vanilla, salt and flour. Stir until evenly combined and pour into bottom of prepared baking dish.

3. In another large bowl, combine crushed cookies, oats, flour, brown sugar and salt. Add butter and blend into the oat mixture with a fork, pastry cutter or your fingers. Work the butter until the mixture is crumbly and no dry bits remain.

4. Sprinkle oat topping evenly over peaches.

5. Bake, uncovered, until filling is bubbly and top is golden brown, about 35 to 40 minutes. If topping is getting too dark before filling is done, cover with aluminum foil and keep cooking.