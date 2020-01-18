Pete Souza’s latest Instagram post is a real peach.

The Obama era White House photographer on Friday mocked President Donald Trump over his impeachment by posting an old image of former President Barack Obama eating a peach.

“POTUS with a peach as opposed to an impeached POTUS,” Souza captioned the 2009 snap of Obama inside a Kroger supermarket in Bristol, Virginia.

Souza often uses his Instagram account to give his 2.1 million followers a glimpse at what life was like during Obama’s presidency ― and throw shade at the incumbent president.