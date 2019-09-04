Peter Lindbergh, Famed Fashion Photographer, Dead At 74

Isa Foltin via Getty Images Peter Lindbergh during the Douglas X Peter Lindbergh campaign launch on May 30, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

PARIS (AP) — Renowned German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who worked in the 1980s and 1990s with supermodels like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Linda Evangelista, has died. He was 74.

A message posted on Lindbergh’s official Instagram account by his wife Petra, his ex-wife, his four sons and seven grandchildren writes “it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh ... He leaves a big void.”

The cause and circumstances of the death Tuesday were not detailed.