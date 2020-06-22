Singer Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have had their share of ups and downs over the years.

Though the two have separated twice, they’ve come back together ― something the singer attributes to going to marriage counseling.

Over the weekend, Pink did a live interview on Instagram with therapist Vanessa Inn, who does both individual therapy for the singer and marital counseling for her and Hart.

“I got a lot of shit for telling people that Carey and I have been in couples counseling with Vanessa,” the singer said during their conversation.

“It’s the only reason that we’re still together,” she explained. “Because you know, I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Carey Hart and Pink attend Billboard's 2019 Live Music Summit and Awards Ceremony on Nov. 5, 2019, in Beverly Hills.

Pink said that the beauty of talking to someone like Inn is that a therapist can “hear both of you and then translate it for you.”

“Without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together,” the “What About Us” singer revealed.

“We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people,” she added. “I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate.”

Pink and Hart, who have been married since 2006, have had two, nearly yearlong breaks, according to the singer.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock,” Pink said in an interview with The Guardian in 2017, in which she confessed that “monogamy is work.” “He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” the singer said. “And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common,” Pink said. “I don’t like any of the shit you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are so good, you guys.’”