28 Products That Proved Reviewers Wrong In The Best Possible Way

A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds

These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go. Available in five colors and two models), but after reading an article and the reviews I took the plunge —The sound is great, the range is much farther than any of the other wireless earbuds I've had in the past! I love the recharging case and the fact that they lock into place in the holder. The fit is great, and they come with additional ear pieces to ensure that you size is included. Although I can't yet speak to battery length, I have confidence that they will last as long or longer than any others out there. So JUST BUY THEM! Edit: I have found the noise cancelling to be excellent, and the range is impressive!" — James Moses