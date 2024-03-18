ShoppingBeautyhomeCleaning

28 Products That Proved Reviewers Wrong In The Best Possible Way

If the phrase "don't knock it before you try it" was a person, it would be these skeptical reviewers.
Amber Usher
Popular items on this list include:

A reparative hair treatment
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair!

Promising review: "Bought this instead of Olaplex because it seemed like a cheaper alternative. Didn't have high expectations because of the price but JUST WOW. After one use my hair was shiny, soft, and NOT CRISPY anymore. It did not feel oily. Not sure how often I'm supposed to do this treatment but I think once a week should suffice. My hair hair type is straight Asian hair that has been bleached into a balayage. Did not mess up my color or anything. Hope this review helps you." — Amazon customer
$6.65 at Amazon
Two produce-saving Bluapples
BluApple is a small business that was founded 2009 to help combat food waste. Just snag a refill kit and refresh your freshness ball with a new packet every three months.

Promising review: "I didn't really expect this to work, but it was so cheap I figured it was worth a try. I can't believe a head of iceberg lettuce was still crisp after two weeks in the fridge. It's not a miracle — it did not seem to help my cilantro last longer, but if I can stop throwing away a fraction of the produce I currently toss each week, I think it's worth it." — momin8er
$15.99 at Amazon
An eye shadow primer
Promising review: "I was skeptical whether this actually worked but I decided to give it a try. Usually my eye makeup is all smudged within an hour due to my hooded eyes. However, this little miracle kept my makeup looking good all day long. The second picture is after seven hours of use and right after a very intense cardio workout that left me sweaty from head to toe. I can’t say enough good things about this product." — Linea Wigginton
$13.99 at Amazon
A lemon-scented cleaning gel putty
Promising review: "I used this to clean out the little holes on my iPhone 13. Before using it people kept telling me they could barely hear me and the voice to text and audio assistant could never understand what I was saying. I used this product for about 3–5 minutes and I didn't expect much from it. To my surprise it cleared up pretty much all the problems I was having. My phone calls are so much clearer (from what I'm told) and the voice to text works like the day I bought the phone. I can't recommended this product enough. It was more than worth the money. Plus, I can use it for so many more things. I am so happy I bought this and it worked way better then I could ever ask for." — Rob and Katie
$6.98 at Amazon
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review: "This was so amazing. I was skeptical, but my feet are even softer than after leaving the nail salon. I’ve always had a hard callus on the side of my foot and it’s sooo soft now." — Keyona
$14.99 at Amazon
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go. Available in five colors and two models)

Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about buying these as the price was incredible, but after reading an article and the reviews I took the plunge — and I must say I'm impressed! The sound is great, the range is much farther than any of the other wireless earbuds I've had in the past! I love the recharging case and the fact that they lock into place in the holder. The fit is great, and they come with additional ear pieces to ensure that you size is included. Although I can't yet speak to battery length, I have confidence that they will last as long or longer than any others out there. So JUST BUY THEM! Edit: I have found the noise cancelling to be excellent, and the range is impressive!" — James Moses
$24.99+ at Amazon
A concentrated allergen spray
Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store is a family-owned business making safe cleaning goods for the whole family. If you suffer from pet allergies, it's recommended you spray this daily. For dust mite allergies, try three times a week.

Promising review: "I read all the amazing reviews but remained skeptical that this could work for me. My asthma is terrible in the winter, as I am allergic to my cat and it gets worse once our heat goes on. I spray this on all of my furniture, in the air, and on my vent covers every day and I have noticed an incredible difference in my symptoms in the last few days. It’s really wild. I just got more on subscription because it’s that amazing. We still vacuum regularly and have air purifiers on but those measures still didn’t help that much until I added in this spray." — Grace Valentine
$19.99 at Amazon
A set of two mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens
Promising review: "I'm so glad I purchased this whitening pen. I've tried several products with just OK results so I had pretty low expectations. This whitening pen gave fantastic results and was super easy to use. I didn't have any sensitivity and there was no bad taste in my mouth from it. I will be purchasing again!" — Amazon customer
$14.96 at Amazon
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Promising review: "I didn't really expect a lot, because I have purchased mandolins in the past and I've not had any luck with those. But this is really cool and easy to use!" — Jan Flin
$29.99 at Amazon
A nail and cuticle care oil
Promising review: "Didn't expect this to work so well, but even after just a couple of uses, it's a huge improvement in my cuticle condition. Massive help for my skin picking!" — D
$9.90+ at Amazon
A reusable pet hair removing roller
ChomChom Rolleris a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.

Promising reviews: "I purchased this off the recommendation of a friend and didn't have the highest of expectations. I already have a lint roller that works in this way, with the fuzzy grip, and it doesn't compare to regular lint rollers. This ChomChom however, worked better than I thought! Started it off on a few pet beds and bedspreads and was impressed with the hair removal. Definitely will keep using this!" — Green Sardine
$27.99 at Amazon
A two-part lip-plumping gloss set
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.

Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical about this product but it really does help. My lips are thin and dry and this helped a lot. Also, it looks great over or under lipstick or all by itself. Nice gloss. There is a little tingling sensation but not bad at all. I will re-purchase this again when I run out!!!" — D. Hillman
$9.98 at Amazon
A three-pack of seamless sweat-absorbing bra liners
Available in women's sizes M–XXL and in three colors.

Promising review: "I honestly wasn't expecting much from these. I am DD so I was leery about buying a medium, but the chart was right. These are so comfortable and stayed in place all day. Didn't even feel them. At the end of the day, my underboob is usually gross and sticky (live in a desert area) but with these the area was completely dry!! I was so surprised and happy!" — jerry5234
$14.99+ at Amazon
Paula's Choice salicylic acid liquid exfoliant
Promising reviews: "I received a small sample of this with a perfume purchase at Sephora. When I first tried it, I was skeptical but the next day I noticed how soft, smooth, and clean my face felt. I used the sample up and hopped on Amazon to buy more! I have very sensitive skin and this doesn't dry me out, burn, or leave me feeling oily or sticky. I have naturally dry skin, so hydration can be a struggle for me. This makes my skin feel so soft and hydrated! The scent, however, is not good. I wish they would work on the smell but otherwise, I can't wait to try their other products!" — Tina M McKenna

"All salicylic acid products have the same percentage so I was skeptical of the hype for this one but it works really well. It’s saved my bikini line from razor bumps!" — sally
$13+ at Amazon
A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty
Promising review: "I didn't expect to love this as much as I am! Highly recommend for anyone who has a harder time making #2. I especially love how it hides under the toilet when not in use." — Benzion Gelernter
$24.99 at Amazon
Bio-Oil, a multi-use skin care oil that can reduce the appearance of scars
Promising review: "I was skeptical of this oil at first. I have had scab scars on my knees since a car accident almost 20 years ago. I put the oil on them a few times a day for a week and it was absolutely stunning how good this oil worked!! I also have a stitch scar on my forehead (hello Harry Potter) and has made it far less noticeable, but for my 50-year-old wrinkles you wouldn't even notice it. I have very sensitive skin, can't even wear foundation, and this oil only made my skin softer, I would like to bathe in it. It does have a light scent but I also have severe asthma and have no problems with it. I AM NOT A BOT. This stuff is the real deal!!" — Jennifer Landin
$9.95 at Amazon
A soothing spring water facial mist
Promising review: "I have dry, sensitive skin and I saw this product recommended by a reputable influencer. I didn't really expect that it would be anything special but was willing to give it a try. I LOVE it! The spray pattern is perfect (light and well distributed), the size of the product is substantial, the variety of uses makes it more than a single-purpose product. I spray it on immediately before I moisturize. My skin looks much calmer. I have rosacea and this has helped. And it's from France so of course it feels like a very elegant addition to my skincare routine." — PepeLaPue
$9.09+ at Amazon
A heated Shiatsu massage pillow
Fire this massage pillow up with the included power adaptor and enjoy pre-timed 20-minute sessions with auto shutoff and overheat protection!

Promising review: "I really didn't expect much with this, but wanted to try it due to the reviews and a recommendation from an online source I trust. And, wow, was I wrong. This thing really does give a nice massage. It truly makes a difference for pain/tightness as well as general relaxation. Only thing I've ever tried that even comes close to a real massage therapist. Totally worth it." — Professional Mom
$57.95 at Amazon
A brow enhancing serum
You can start seeing results within 6–8 weeks, though as the reviewer below shows, some folks saw a noticeable difference in their brows even sooner.

Promising review: "I was skeptical it wasn’t going to work on me. I had shaved my eye brows as a kid and since then I’ve had hardly any brows. Plus I think it’s genetic. In two weeks my eyebrows got really fuzzy! New hair growth! Even one my friends noticed. Every few days, my eyebrows seem to be getting thicker and darker! Can’t wait to see the results. Definitely worth trying!" — Ani V
$38+ at Amazon
A six-packof fast-acting cleaning K-Cups
Promising review: "Didn't expect the difference it made. Coffee much smoother. So easy to use." — James Martin
$9.95 at Amazon
A lengthening mascara
And the 244,000 5-star ratings only back it up even more! BTW, this mascara is gluten- and cruelty-free.

Promising review: "I was skeptical on this mascara. I have tons of mascara tubes that I try and don't like. With a price like this, I really didn't expect this to be any better. I was wrong. It has a decent and not oversized brush, goes on very smoothly, great color, and does make lashes look fuller and longer as you apply it to the degree that you want. I will buy again." — KsK
$4.99 at Amazon
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner
Therapy Clean is a family-owned small business creating safe, plant-based cleaning solutions (that also smell amazing) from their very own factory in New Hampshire. It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth!

Promising review: "Really I didn't expect it to work — boy was I wrong. It cleaned and shined my stainless-steel fridge, no smudges, no residue, and a nice scent!" — Christine M. Vipond
$19.95 at Amazon
A blurring setting powder
One/Size is a queer, Filipino-owned business founded by makeup guru Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be. Available in two finishes and three shades.

Promising review: "I am so picky with powder. When I got this powder to test out, I was skeptical. It really is so good! I love how fine it is. Powder always brings out my texture in my dry skin, but this one doesn’t. It is pretty translucent so it blends in nicely. I have been liking it more than my Laura Mercier powder. Definitely worth the hype!" — berlinl
$34 at Sephora
A post-blemish recovery cream
Promising review: "For the price I was like, 'Ehh, I mean, I need it but I’m not going to be happy buying it.' Bought it. And honestly, a little — I’m talking teeny tiny bit — goes a long way. For the price, IMO it’s worth it because it’s going to last. You just need a little baby dab on the blemish. Repeat. And watch it blemish away." —Touya
$29.99 at Amazon
A five-pack of flexible drain snakes
This pack contains a reusable handle and five single-use heads that you just remove and dispose of after handling your clogged pipes.

Promising review: "OK, admittedly when I bought this, my expectations were not that high. I just figured if worse came to worse, it would assist with removing at least something. So, you can imagine how surprised I was when I used it on a sink I really didn't even think had any significant drainage issues, and out came a foot long mass of hairy gook!! It was truly gross. Now I am sold! I will always keep these around now. I am not excited that they are a 'one and done' kind of thing, but hopefully they can be recycled." — Nancy Baldwin
$19.99 at Amazon
An ergonomic travel neck pillow
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this product but was embarking on a 17-1/2-hour flight and knew I would need to try to sleep. I have never found a good airplane neck pillow. This product worked so much better. When I was ready to try to sleep, I wrapped this around my neck, and somehow...next thing I knew, it was six hours later! I was able to relax my head into it, and it felt supported and snug. I will now buying them as gifts for my family and friends who travel." — Deborah A.
$64.99 at Amazon
A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment
Promising review: "Decided to try this product even though I was skeptical whether it would work for on African American hair. Results for me are incredible! I took it to my stylist to use to make sure I got the heat with tension part right because online reviews said that was critical. I waited two weeks to wash my hair again and barely had to use a flat iron in between, now I’m at four weeks and my hair is still like I just flat ironed it, no frizz or bushiness at all, it’s incredible!" — rachelle hatcher
$12+ at Amazon
A ultra-durable duck chew toy
Promising review: "My dog destroys every stuffed animal he can get his teeth on within five minutes of contact. I never buy stuffed toys anymore so I don't have to constantly clean up the stuffing around my house. I bought this on a whim based on the reviews, but certainly didn't expect it to last. For some reason this duck is different — I'm not sure if it's the longer 'fur' or something else, but he has not even put a hole in it after a couple of weeks. I wouldn't say it's his new companion; he does greet me at the door squeaking it in his mouth, and attempts to get us to chase him to try to retrieve it, but he has not tried to rip it open to remove the squeaker, as is his norm. I'm interested to see how long it will be around!" — charrob
$7.99 at Amazon
