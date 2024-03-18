28 Products That Proved Reviewers Wrong In The Best Possible Way

Popular items on this list include:
- Paula’s Choice skin-perfecting liquid exfoliant
- An ergonomic travel neck pillow
- A multi-use skin care oil that dramatically reduces the appearance of scars
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A reparative hair treatment
2
Two produce-saving Bluapples
3
An eye shadow primer
4
A lemon-scented cleaning gel putty
5
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
6
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
7
A concentrated allergen spray
8
A set of two mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens
9
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
10
A nail and cuticle care oil
11
A reusable pet hair removing roller
12
A two-part lip-plumping gloss set
13
A three-pack of seamless sweat-absorbing bra liners
14
Paula's Choice salicylic acid liquid exfoliant
15
A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty
16
Bio-Oil, a multi-use skin care oil that can reduce the appearance of scars
17
A soothing spring water facial mist
18
A heated Shiatsu massage pillow
19
A brow enhancing serum
20
A six-packof fast-acting cleaning K-Cups
21
A lengthening mascara
22
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner
23
A blurring setting powder
24
A post-blemish recovery cream
25
A five-pack of flexible drain snakes
26
An ergonomic travel neck pillow
27
A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment
28
A ultra-durable duck chew toy