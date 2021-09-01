Food & Drink

Non-Obnoxious Pumpkin Spice Products For Low-Key Fans Of Fall

Candles, seasonings, home decor, beauty and other PSL-inspired items that won't nauseate you and the people who still love you.

Pumpkin spice season (or “szn,” if you will) is upon us. Starbucks released their popular pumpkin spice latte in August, giving PSL obsessives full permission to dive head-first into the caffeinated oblivion of fall.

There’s an inexplicable phenomenon among a certain type of dedicated PSL fans, wherein if they even slightly enjoy a hint of cinnamon and clove, they own T-shirts that say “Pumpkin Spice Is My Favorite Season” and cursive signage that says “Live, Laugh, Love Pumpkin Spice.”

But if you don’t subscribe to that specific brand of PSL fandom, we’re here for you. We acknowledge that PSL has a subtler side that still evokes all the coziness you’re craving without having to shout it from the rooftops. We’ve found perfectly scented candles that won’t overwhelm your senses, a pumpkin-shaped hug mug that fits snugly in your hands and even a natural deodorant that’ll send you little whiffs of pumpkin spice as your day heats up. Check out our list below if you’re more of a low-key PSL appreciator.

1
A candle that isn't overbearing
Homesick
Our colleagues say this has the perfect pumpkin scent without being extremely overbearing, which most pumpkin spiced-scented things are. It's got mid notes of ginger, cinnamon and clove, with base notes of vanilla, tonka bean and sugar. The soy wax blend has a 60-80-hour burn time.

Get the Homesick Scented Candle in Pumpkin Picking for $26.34.
2
A backpack in a PSL color palette
Amazon
This is way chic-er than Herschel could have possibly intended. Plus, it's got generous space inside and an interior sleeve pocket can hold up to a 15" laptop.

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Backpack in Pumpkin Spice for $47.42.
3
Pumpkin spice-scented pits
Native
Want to smell like pumpkin spice all day? No sweat. This Native deodorant will do the trick, and it's aluminum- and paraben-free.

Get the Native Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant for $11.99.
4
A pumpkin peel for your face
Naturopathica
Made of actually edible ingredients, this clarifying peel feels and smells like you're spreading pumpkin pie filling all over your face. It'll give you that extra polish you need before your next trip to the coffee shop.

Get the Naturopathica Pumpkin Enzyme Peel for $58.
5
A syrup that'll make just about anything pumpkin spice-flavored
Amazon
Whether you're adding some pumpkin spice jazz to a hot drink, an iced coffee or a cocktail, this warm and spicy syrup will do the trick.

Get Torani Puremade Pumpkin Spice Syrup for $15.
6
A pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven
Williams-Sonoma
Staub makes enameled cast iron pans shaped like fairytale pumpkins, in both orange and white, and in a variety of sizes. They're the perfect vessel for serving (and cooking) all your best fall dishes.

Get the Staub Enameled Cast Iron Pumpkin Cocotte for $310 (3 1/2 quart) or $499.95 (5 quart).
7
The OG: Actual pumpkin spice
Amazon
Cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice ... you know that's what pumpkin spice IS, right? A dash of this will make anything pumpkin spiced.

Get McCormick Pumpkin Pie Spice for $3.92.
8
Pumpkin spiced hair color
Target
Kristin Ess makes a line of intense yet non-permanent color-depositing conditioners that are exclusively at Target, and this terracotta shade is perfectly pumpkin spicy. You'll get a temporary blast of PSL with this tube.

Get Kristin Ess Color Depositing Conditioner in Terracotta for $14.
9
Cozy pumpkin mugs
Target
Even if you're not actually drinking a pumpkin-spiced drink inside these 11-ounce mugs, no one has to know.

Get the Stoneware Pumpkin Mug for $5.
10
PSL vibes for at least 90 days
Nest
These reed diffusers feature a blend of wild pumpkin, spicy masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon, and release their scent slowly and evenly into the air for approximately 90 days.

Get the Pumpkin Chai Reed Diffuser for $50.
11
A cozy throw blanket
H&M
This just barely whispers pumpkin spice feels, if you're not into shouting them out.

Get the Chenille Throw for $49.99.
12
A pumpkin-scented hand soap
Amazon
Just in case you want to be reminded of PSL season every time you use the restroom.

Get the Pumpkin Marshmallow Foaming Hand Soap for $3.99.
13
Subtle stationery
Socety6
These 5x7" cards say, "I secretly love pumpkin spice szn, but I don't want to force it down your throat."

Get the Retro Pumpkin Pattern 1 Stationery Cards (set of 3) for $11.19.
14
Pumpkin Pie Fragrance Oil
Amazon
Whether you put a few drops in your aromatic infuser or you mix it in with body lotion, this fragrance oil is a super potent way to pumpkin spice up your life (just don't ingest it).

Get the Pumpkin Pie Fragrance Oil for $17.95.
15
Mulling spices, the other original pumpkin spice
Williams-Sonoma
This combination of cinnamon, Madagascar cloves and whole allspice berries will fill your home with the perfect fall scent when you simmer it with apple cider or red wine.

Get the Mulling Spices for $16.95.
16
Pumpkin spice lip balm
The Body Shop
The Body Shop's Lip Juicers are super moisturizing and come in a new limited edition Pumpkin Spice version.

Get The Body Shop Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Lip Juicer for $12.
17
A personal whipped cream dispenser
Amazon
If you're the type of person who has to order your PSL with whipped cream, you should probably keep this dispenser in your fridge at home. You just pour in heavy cream and mix in your preferred amount of sugar (and pumpkin spice!), and whenever you want a dollop of whipped cream you just shake it up and squeeze it out, like magic. And there are no weird chemicals, like you'd fine in a container of store-bought whipped cream.

Get the Professional Whipped Cream Dispenser for $36.99.
18
Pumpkin spice hot cocoa mix
Amazon
Skip the lines (and the caffeine) at the coffee shop and mix up your own scented brew at home.

Get the Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix for $2.39.
19
A shirt that's more subtle than the "PUMPKIN SPICE SZN" versions
Etsy/Up2ournecksinfabric
This says it all while saying nothing at all.

Get the Pumpkin Spice Sweatshirt for $26.54.
20
Something to wear while baking your pumpkin spice cakes
Anthropologie
A little fall color palette goes a long way, and this apron'll keep your white sweaters clean when you splatter canned pumpkin out of the mixing bowl.

Get the Pumpkin Harvest Apron for $34.
21
PSL socks
Etsy/EllaBellaBoutiqueOK
OK, so this pick is a little obnoxious, and maybe borderline bossy. But if it's hidden on the bottom of your feet, does it really count?

Get the Pumpkin Spice Latte Socks for $12.99.
