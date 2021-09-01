Pumpkin spice season (or “szn,” if you will) is upon us. Starbucks released their popular pumpkin spice latte in August, giving PSL obsessives full permission to dive head-first into the caffeinated oblivion of fall.
There’s an inexplicable phenomenon among a certain type of dedicated PSL fans, wherein if they even slightly enjoy a hint of cinnamon and clove, they own T-shirts that say “Pumpkin Spice Is My Favorite Season” and cursive signage that says “Live, Laugh, Love Pumpkin Spice.”
But if you don’t subscribe to that specific brand of PSL fandom, we’re here for you. We acknowledge that PSL has a subtler side that still evokes all the coziness you’re craving without having to shout it from the rooftops. We’ve found perfectly scented candles that won’t overwhelm your senses, a pumpkin-shaped hug mug that fits snugly in your hands and even a natural deodorant that’ll send you little whiffs of pumpkin spice as your day heats up. Check out our list below if you’re more of a low-key PSL appreciator.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.