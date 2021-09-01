A personal whipped cream dispenser

Amazon

If you're the type of person who has to order your PSL with whipped cream, you should probably keep this dispenser in your fridge at home. You just pour in heavy cream and mix in your preferred amount of sugar (and pumpkin spice!), and whenever you want a dollop of whipped cream you just shake it up and squeeze it out, like magic. And there are no weird chemicals, like you'd fine in a container of store-bought whipped cream.