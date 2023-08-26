Popular items from this list:
A charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
You can use it as part of your skin care routine or in the shower to help remove excess sebum, exfoliate pores and pull out blackheads, whiteheads and other gunk.
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
A polar bear-capped hydrating eye stick
This formula is blended with Icelandic glacial water to help tighten skin and tackle dark circles so you look and feel more refreshed. Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A buildable Glimmer Glow Stick lipstick with a unique rosy tint
It's formulated with pH technology so it will adapt to your own personalized shade.
: "This is such a pretty pH color lipstick, viral for a reason — it's very pretty to look at, it's not sticky at all, and the more you layer it, the darker the pink shows up.
The only thing I don't like is the scent in it, I can almost taste it a bit. It's nice to have in my purse if I need a quick color while I'm out in case of sudden dinner plans or a meeting, because you can control the color saturation to how light or bold it is
." — Kristina Bumbelow
BYO Blush Oil
The blush is designed to react to the pH of your skin, giving you a wholly personalized look. Youthforia
is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush
in action.
I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too. I applied it in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day. Promising review:
"I LOVE this liquid blush! Looks very natural. I never thought I would like an oil, but as I have gotten older, my skin has dried out some and this oil puts back some much needed moisture!. Definitely recommend — and I have recommended it to a few friends. I love that I don't have to worry about breaking out if I forget to wash my face at night. While I typically wash every night, there have been a few times when I have fallen asleep before washing and it was no issue. My only issue is it tends to only last a few hours. While this works for me because I don't typically leave makeup on all day, it might not work for everyone." — Texas AmazonBun
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
It has regular firm bristles, plus longer ones that are 10 times thinner to clean deep between your teeth and gums to mimic flossing. Reviewers love how deep the clean feels
, and also how soft it is on sensitive teeth
! It's available in a pack of two. Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by dentist Ronald Plotka that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to give deeper cleans than traditional brush and floss routines can provide.
I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these — especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
"Zombie" face masks that tighten skin and help reduce the appearance of pores and wrinkles
The mask gets its "Zombie" moniker because it tightens once it's applied, making you look like a zombie while the treatment does its work. You leave it on for 10 minutes, and then it washes off easily and leaves your skin bright and rejuvenated. The box comes with eight masks.Promising review:
"Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline.
Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! This mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." — Samantha
A Marshmallow Whip Maker facial cleansing tool
It promises to turn a coin-sized amount of your favorite face cleanser into a cup full of light, frothy foam, which helps your cleanser last longer by giving it more suds for a smaller portion, plus the bubbly texture can help reduce friction on your face. Also, it's just a whole lot of fun. All you have to do is put a pearl-sized drop of your favorite cleanser at the bottom, fill with water up to the dotted line, and pump it until it creates foam. Promising review:
"I bought this product after doing a bunch of reviews after seeing it all over my TikTok feed. This device takes your cleanser and turns it into a foamy product. Why would you want your cleanser to be foam? First, you will make your cleanser last WAY longer.
You add a little bit of cleanser and water, then pump it a few times. Instantly it’s foam. You will be using less product, which means you will save money. Another reason is that the product became concentrated and when you put on your face you get the whole product all over your entire face. Foam cleansers are preferred when cleansing because it’s more thorough when washing. It gets the whole surface area.
Third, it’s fun! You pump and you instantly have foam. I made a video on TikTok and it went viral! This product is so cute and fun plus it will help stretch your cleanser." — Aimee Rouseau
A soothing, moisturizing Jelly Lip Melt
Reviewers compare
this to the cult-fave Laneige mask.
"If you like the Laneige lip sleeping mask, then get this. In my opinion, this lip melt works even better and stays on my lips way longer!
Whenever I used the Laneige mask before bed, I would always wake up feeling like it had all rubbed off and my lips would feel a little dry, but also kinda sticky somehow. With this lip melt, I wake up still feeling like I have the product on my lips, and they feel smooth and hydrated.
I also prefer the texture of this lip melt more, and a little product also goes a long way." — Caimish
A set of glass ice globe facial massagers
They feel so nice on the face, and are an excellent way to help reduce puffiness and soothe irritated skin. Reviewers also swear by these for staying cool in warm weather
. They're available in seven colors.
"I had never seen anything like these before, my massage therapist whipped them out and I immediately went home and bought some. I have rosacea and these are great for soothing my skin. I’m in love!" — Janie Waltz
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower
You can use them to deep clean all over your body, getting extra specific about the exfoliation pressure because you're using your own hands to do it. They also come in three different textures — light, moderate and heavy — so you can get one to best match your skin sensitivity (and pick the color you like best). Evridwear
is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care and weather use. Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
Tonymoly's cult-fave Wonder Ceramide Mochi Toner
You can use this on clean skin to help reinforce your moisture barrier. It's available in two sizes.Promising review:
"Just recently found out about toner, and then found out how expensive it is. This after a lot of research was the most affordable option with good ingredients. This really works and I feel my skin is good all day." — Debi
A gentle bubbly clay mask
It promises to help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores.Promising review:
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off.
It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." — L. Shea
A bottle of Haeyo Mayo, or "mayonnaise for your hair"
This hair mask's special blend of shea butter, macadamia seed oil, and egg yolk extract promises to help restore your hair's natural moisture and shine.Promising review:
"I have dead hair from bleaching it so much and I was a bit skeptical if this would work, but oh my god it makes my hair softer than a corgi's bottom.
And it smells really good too. Will definitely restock when I run out!" — hanyouinlove
Elizavecca's Milky Piggy Peeling Gel that sloughs off dead skin
This promises to exfoliate skin quickly and gently, helping give you smoother, brighter skin without the stinging and dryness of other competitors. (Note: You should always test new products on a small patch of skin before use; also, reviewers recommend using room temperature or cold water
with this to prevent it from getting tacky and sticky.)Promising review
: "Works well, fun to use! Love this product. I feel so clean and fresh after using it, and I actually have a fun time rubbing it off my face!
It’s pretty satisfying! I also think the smell is pretty nice, but not super overpowering. I’m an asthmatic and it doesn’t affect me at all (normally strong smells are a trigger for me). 5/5 stars!" — Jade
A set of 32 Starface hydrocolloid pimple patches
Unlike their "invisible" competing patches, these pimple patches are meant to be loud and proud accessories for your face. The patches promise to help suck the gunk out of acne, helping blemishes heal faster and more effectively. Starface World
is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free skincare products. Promising review:
"I wouldn’t recommend anything else but these. My pimples always go down without scarring when I wear these star patches. There’s a cute little mirror in the case and there’s so many stars that it will last you a long time." — Jess
Pure Instinct roll-on, a unique TikTok-viral "pheromone" scent
It promises to smell different on each user by blending with the unique pH of your skin. Pure Instinct
is a small business established in 1985 that specializes in personal fragrances and essential oils. Promising review:
"I’m extremely picky with perfumes. I hate anything overpowering, too floral, too sweet, too musky. This smells so faint like soap. It just smells clean. Like you just got out of the shower. Reminds me of Skin by Clean which is my favorite perfume ever. To me it has very subtle notes of vanilla and flowers.
I mean like real flowers not like the artificial floral scent that is nauseating. This smells beautiful. The smell does change over time as it reacts with your body. I’ll definitely be buying again when I run out.
I love that it’s a roll on oil too. Very convenient and easy to apply. It smells natural. Doesn’t smell like you’re wearing perfume
. Just smells like you naturally smell good if that makes sense, lol." — Emily
A shampoo scalp massager for the shower
Reviewers mention this has helped with psoriasis
, dandruff
and scalp tenderness
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thoroughly, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. It's available in three colors. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A foot exfoliant peel reviewers swear by for calluses and rough, cracked skin
To use, apply the two bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour, wash your feet and then, over the next five to seven days, watch the dead skin peel away to reveal smooth feet. It's available in 11 scents.Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy it. My feet were dry, cracked, and needed this. This works AMAZING! After two to three days my feet felt itchy. Trust the process. After the third day my feet began to itch a little. I showered after work and just be prepared because the process was FREAKY! My feet are so soft, no cracks. I love how they feel and look now. I bought a second pack. I’ll continue to use this foot peel." — Mermaidme
Coppertone Glow sunscreen spray with shimmer
It's available in SPF 30 and SPF 50.Promising review:
"LOVE this. I no longer forget to put on sunscreen as this is part of my new routine. Love the shimmer (much more than anticipated), especially on my arms and legs. Face might be a bit much, but prevents a burn for the win." — Tawny Stammen
A bottle of Witch Piggy Hell Pore Control, a hyaluronic acid pore tightening serum
Reviewers love this for tackling enlarged pores
and giving a dewy glowwithout causing oiliness or triggering breakouts
, plus helping fade dark spots and acne scars
. Promising review
: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! Ran out of the The Ordinary hyaluronic acid serum I’ve been using for a year and no stores close to me sold it so I gave this a try. So glad I did because it’s a thousand times better!!
I put it on first, then my moisturizer, and afterwards I put on my primer and makeup and my skin looks the best it’s ever looked. My pores were smaller in just three days and my skin so hydrated.
I have combo skin so my 'T' zone gets awfully oily. The fix is to make sure your skin is hydrated. Also the bottle is twice the size of the 'The Ordinary' serum! This does it all!!! So very impressed." — smnthfinch
Barbie x Hally's Shade Stix temporary pink hair dye
Its high pigments work with every shade and texture of hair, and it washes right out in the shower (it's also available in purple
and blue
). I tried this in pink and I am o-b-s-e-s-s-e-d. You use the wand included in the dye tube and brush the color right into your hair with one or two swipes, depending how strong you want it to be. What I love is that it doesn't get tacky and disrupt the natural flow of your hair — mine stayed perfectly curled in the front even with the color sticking to it. It stayed vibrant in my hair for a full 24 hours, and then truly did wash right out in the shower so fast that I forgot it was even there in the first place. It didn't leave any kind of residue in my VERY white bathtub. I also wore a baseball cap at one point, and it miraculously did not transfer any color onto the fabric either.
A bottle of thermal color-changing nail polish
It's available in two colors. Cirque Colors
is a small Brooklyn-based business specializing in handmade nail polish and nail accessories. Promising review:
"My favorite nail polish. I was iffy when I first put it on, it seemed an awkward consistency for nail polish...but I was happily surprised. It is matte and dries super fast and after two coats and 10 minutes they were done.
I was going to put topcoat over them for a glossier finish, but I ultimately just left them matte. It goes on and dries beautifully, it changes to purple in cold temperatures, and it DOES NOT CHIP OR PEEL like many thermal nail polishes.
I washed dishes, gardened, cleaned, and even without topcoat my nails still look perfect. I will definitely be buying more, they're worth the price." — Samantha Martin
Alleyoop's four-in-one makeup brush
Why waste time and energy contending with an eyeshadow brush, a blush brush, a brow brush and a blending sponge when you can just have all of them at once? This is a great way to declutter your vanity and an excellent option for traveling lightly. Alleyoop
is a woman-owned small business that specializes in functional makeup products. Promising review:
"It's a staple for my work makeup routine...The angled brow brush is great for using with a brow pomade. The eyeshadow brush is surprisingly versatile!
I can do an outer corner shade, middle shade, inner corner shade and the lower lash shade as well. I used a clean makeup removing cloth that is perfect for switching colors and also keeps my brushes soft and pliable... The sponge is great for blending out eye primer, but it’s advertised as being best used for blending concealer and it nails it.
" — Ayndie
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp so you can get the perfect cat-eye on the first go
This tool is double sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing. It comes with two stamp pens, one for each eye, and is available in four styles.Promising review:
"Best eyeliner ever! This item was a 'TikTok made me buy it' LOL but overall, I am truly happy with this purchase. Thank you! Your product is truly amazing!" — Samantha Lopez
A stainless steel tongue scraper
It promises to help prevent bad breath and help make your mouth feel extra clean. DrTung's
is a U.S.-based small business that specializes in oral care products. Promising review:
"On the list of things TikTok made me buy ... You guys!!!! I don’t know why I waited so long to use one of these but here I am AMAZED!! I really recommend. True game-changer!" — Aliyah Lofton
A RobeCurls heatless hair curler
This rod is designed to work with all hair types. To use, wrap slightly damp air in the satin-covered rod at night and then wake up and pull it out to reveal buoyant curls. Best of all, you won't have to worry about getting heat damage like you do with other hair appliances. Emikeni
is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools.Promising review
: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in.
Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!
" — Katie Oswalt
A strengthening rice water protein shampoo bar
It promises to encourage hair growth by balancing the PH in your hair, while softening and restoring your locks. Plus, the shampoo bar is vegan, zero-waste and 100% compostable. (Check out the conditioner for $13.99
.) Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in haircare.
Promising review:
"I bought this after seeing how beautiful and healthy my sister-in-laws hair looked. My hair had become dull and I difficult to manage. I felt I had nothing to lose. I am thrilled with the results. My hair stayed sleek and shiny when I blew it dry. When I let it air dry, is fell in soft curls. There was no frizz at all. I have been using expensive salon products, no more! I am sold on this product!" — Beth P. Pelzer
A mini macaron gel manicure kit for quick DIY gel manicures
It's available in five colors. Check out a TikTok of the mini macaron gel manicure
in action.
Promising review:
"I am beyond happy with this purchase! The set up is extremely small and lightweight so you can travel with it and basically polish your nails anywhere in less than 20 minutes.
I followed the directions by applying an extremely light coat first and then immediately after setting that I applied a second coat. They have now been on for a week, no cracks/peels,
and that’s even with me submerging my hands in hot water daily whether I’m taking a bath, washing dishes, etc. Highly recommend this item!" — Lauren Styron
Nyx's long-lasting matte Epic Wear Liquid Liner
This is offered in eight shades, including classic black
. Here's what BuzzFeeder Amanda Davis
, pictured, had to say about it: "I'm wearing the blue liner there on the left, and the reviews are 100% right. This liner LASTS. I love to throw it on top of my usual black liner when I want an extra pop on a night out or am just feeling a little "adventurous." The liner's super thin tip glides nicely and makes it easy to be precise, too!"
Check out a TikTok of the Nyx Epic Wear Liquid Liner
in action. Promising review:
"Guys, I have hella hooded eyes, and any time I tried those expensive Sephora or Ulta eyeliners, they would smudge or fade INSTANTLY. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! The color pops, it's easy to use, and it NEVER SMUDGES, NEVER FLAKES, DOES NOT MOVE IN WATER!!!
I fell asleep with it on, and it looked like I had just applied it when I woke up. ... Best eyeliner out there, take it from a girl who has tried ALL of those expensive eyeliners (Stila
, Urban Decay
, YOU NAME IT). I will never switch to anything else." — Jakjak
Freck Beauty's Slimelight Highlighter
You can use this on your cheeks, eyes, temples, or truly anywhere you want to add some pigmented shimmer. Available in three shades. Freck Beauty
is a woman-owned, California-based makeup brand established in 2017 that specializes bold, clean beauty products.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Jasmin Sandal
has to say about it: "I consider myself blessed to have been able to try out this powerful, feels-so-good-on-the-skin beauty product. It comes in three highly pigmented shades that complement different skin tones. And depending on the occasion, all three really do work for my darker complexion.
Big Bang features a green/gold shimmer, Beam Machine a bronze/pink, and Space Face has a violet/purple hue. I like to think Beam Machine is perfect for an everyday glow, Big Bang for a fancy dinner party, and Space Face for when I know I'm going out out."
A set of three ice cream-themed face masks
Each flavor targets different skin needs. "Cake My Day" has hydrating hyaluronic acid, "Matcha Much?" has soothing aloe, and "Feelin' Groovy" has exfoliating strawberry seeds.
Promising review:
"This product not only is so soft, but smells absolutely wonderful. It smells just like cookies and cream. It’s a nice treat yourself product. It’s nice and cooling. When I washed it off of my face, my skin felt so nice. It comes with a spatula too. I love it!!!!" — Angela
A set of 16 sunscreen reminder stickers
These UV stickers have SPF recognition and change colors to let you know when your SPF is working and when it's time to slather more sunscreen on. Each sticker is water-resistant and promises to work for up to 12 hours. Check out a TikTok of the sunscreen stickers
in action.
Promising review:
"After yet another bad sunburn even though I'm trying VERY HARD to keep sunscreen on, I bought these. First use was at Disneyland on a 90-degree zero clouds day. This helped so much!
I kept an eye (as did my friends) on the dot so we all knew when to reapply sunscreen and not one of us got burned. I also used these on a weeklong hiking adventure in Utah where it was also in the 90s with an extreme UV index. None of us got burned, so all in all this is one of the best inventions
!" — Catherine Shock
Wonderskin One Step Lip Stain Masque
The lip mask glides on in a pop of holographic blue you can peel off to reveal a long-lasting, transfer-resistant lip stain that promises to last the entire day without losing vibrancy. It's available in 21 shades.
Promising review:
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it!
I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12 hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off!
If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." — Brandy