BYO Blush Oil

The blush is designed to react to the pH of your skin, giving you a wholly personalized look. Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients. Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush in action.I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too. I applied it in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."I LOVE this liquid blush! Looks very natural. I never thought I would like an oil, but as I have gotten older, my skin has dried out some and this oil puts back some much needed moisture!. Definitely recommend — and I have recommended it to a few friends. I love that I don't have to worry about breaking out if I forget to wash my face at night. While I typically wash every night, there have been a few times when I have fallen asleep before washing and it was no issue. My only issue is it tends to only last a few hours. While this works for me because I don't typically leave makeup on all day, it might not work for everyone." — Texas AmazonBun