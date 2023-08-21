ShoppingBeautyMakeupTikTok

How To Create TikTok’s Viral ‘Latte Makeup’

It's "a versatile makeup look that you can easily customize to your own liking, much like your coffee,” said makeup artist J Guerra.
Westman Atelier's creamy<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64dd0288e4b0eb9f33d7ef22&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fwestman-atelier-face-trace-contour-stick-P468433" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" contour stick" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64dd0288e4b0eb9f33d7ef22" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64dd0288e4b0eb9f33d7ef22&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fwestman-atelier-face-trace-contour-stick-P468433" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> contour stick</a>, Fenty Beauty's <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64dd0288e4b0eb9f33d7ef22&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsun-stalk-r-instant-warmth-bronzer-P55978864" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="powder bronzer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64dd0288e4b0eb9f33d7ef22" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64dd0288e4b0eb9f33d7ef22&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fsun-stalk-r-instant-warmth-bronzer-P55978864" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">powder bronzer</a> and the Master Mattes <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64dd0288e4b0eb9f33d7ef22&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmakeup-by-mario-master-mattes-tm-eyeshadow-palette-P98364786" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="eyeshadow palette" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64dd0288e4b0eb9f33d7ef22" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64dd0288e4b0eb9f33d7ef22&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fmakeup-by-mario-master-mattes-tm-eyeshadow-palette-P98364786" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">eyeshadow palette</a> from Makeup by Mario.
Be it “cloud skin,” “tomato girl makeup” or “dolphin skin,” many of the most recent and desirable beauty and makeup trends can be found on TikTok. The app’s latest coveted look draws inspiration from a beloved morning beverage: a creamy, frothy latte.

According to New York- and Los Angeles-based makeup artist J Guerra, “latte makeup” is an effortless, universally flattering and monochromatic look characterized by neutral browns, milky nudes and glossy skin.

“The natural shades of toffee, oat, cocoa, macadamia and deep espresso are sheer washes of blended browns that look almost like beautiful watercolor coffee stains tinted across [the] skin,” Guerra explained, adding that the entire look should feel soft, blended and applied with a light hand.

“Experiment with different shades until you find a combination that you like. [This] is a versatile makeup look that you can easily customize to your own liking, much like your coffee.” he said.

@carinachatel

Latte makeup trend 🧋#lattemakeup #lattetrend

♬ shame - songzzz

Ayesha Biamba, a U.K.-based makeup artist who made her own TikTok recreating this coffee-influenced look, told HuffPost that latte makeup shouldn’t be without touches of gold and bronze to highlight key areas of the face. (These moments of shimmer should look wet and shiny, she said, rather than metallic.)

“A key application tip is to ensure you are enhancing your undertones to showcase a bronze glam look and don’t apply so much powder to set the face as you still want to achieve that dewy [skin] finish,” Biamba said.

She also assures makeup newbies and beauty savants alike that this lived-in and everyday-appropriate look doesn’t require tons of products and can be done in less than 20 minutes.

Up ahead, both Biamba and Guerra, along with several other professional makeup artists, detail the necessary steps, some useful techniques and the ideal products to achieve the latte makeup look for yourself.

1
Sephora
A popular complexion booster
After prepping the skin with a hydrating moisturizer, makeup artist Ayesha Biamba likes to use Charlotte Tilbury's famed Hollywood Flawless Filter to achieve the radiant and glowy skin finish required for the latte makeup look. This luminous complexion booster, which can be used beneath or on top of foundation to highlight high points of the face, uses flower extracts and glossy oils to hydrate and brighten the skin. Available in 12 adaptive shades, Flawless Filter also contains finely milled powders to blur imperfections and create a soft-focus look.
$49 at Sephora$49 at Charlotte Tilbury
2
Sephora
A creamy sculpting stick
According to makeup artist J Guerra, cheeks should be sculpted using cream bronzers or contour sticks, then blended out by hugging underneath your cheekbones and sweeping up towards your temples. He said you can also use these sculpting creams and bronzers to apply a wash of neutral brown across the eyes, focusing on the lid and blending up through the crease.

Guerra's sculpting product of choice is Westman Atelier's Face Trace, is a creamy, easy-to-blend contour stick packed with hydrators like jojoba seed oil and berryflux vita. It's available in three flexible shades and offers a satin-like skin finish.
$48 at Sephora$48 at Westman Atelier$48 at Nordstrom
3
Sephora
A subtle gel cream blush
"Since blush isn’t a focal point of this look, opt for sheer cream blushes in neutral brown shades that won’t steal the spotlight," Guerra said.

Celebrity makeup artist Elizabeth Seropian agreed with the use of creamy blushes in subtle shades, and recommended Glossier's cult-favorite Cloud Paint, a cream-to-gel blush that provides a seamless, buildable color so that cheeks look naturally flushed. Available in eight shades — notably Dusk, a brownish nude — Cloud Paint contains special blurring pigments for a soft-focus effect that won't exaggerate pores or texture.
$20 at Sephora$20 at Glossier
4
Sephora
A smooth and creamy bronzing powder
To bronze, add depth and even for using as a shadow on the eyes, Biamba loves this powder bronzer by Fenty Beauty in the shades Mocha Mami or Coco Naughty. This long-wearing, light-as-air and transfer-resistant bronzer is smooth and easy to blend. It leaves a creamy, soft-matte finish and comes in nine versatile shades meant to bring out the warmth in all skin tones.
$35 at Sephora$35 at Fenty Beauty$35 at Ulta
5
Sephora
A glossy-glow highlighter
"Soft highlighters, such as the Too Faced Moon Crush, offer a radiant touch," Seropian said of this luminous powder formula that leaves a glossy, wet-looking finish. Highlighters should be applied to the points of the face that catch light or on the center of the lids.
$36 at Sephora$36 at Ulta$36 at Nordstrom
6
Sephora
A popular matte-finish palette
"My go-to eyeshadow palette would be a neutral palette with shades of browns, nudes and gold. I love using the Makeup by Mario Masters palette," Biamba said.

This collection of richly pigmented and incredibly versatile matte shades was inspired by human skin tones from light to deep, and features every neutral from warm creams to cool browns. The formula has a cream-like feel, blendable coverage and adheres to the skin to prevent fallout.

Guerra said to layer your favorite coffee-toned eyeshadow over your first wash of eye base to add dimension and to set the cream contour.
$50 at Sephora
7
Ulta
A pigmented nude eyeshadow palette
Celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa called Essence’s Nothing Compares to Nude eyeshadow palette "an amazing palette of nudes with a mixture of matte and shimmery textures [that] keeps it simple with the colors you need to create the latte makeup look."

This six-shade palette features a bouncy texture and high color payoff in three shimmer finishes and two mattes. Topping your lids with shimmer shades like these are what Guerra said is the last eyeshadow step.
$3.99 at Ulta$3.99 at Target
8
Sephora
A blendable, multi-use pencil
When it comes to eyeliner, Seropian said to opt for a soft eyeliner like Makeup Forever's Artist Color pencil, which can be used for the brows, eyes and lips. This richly pigmented pencil offers a creamy, long-lasting formula and a comfortable matte finish.
$22 at Sephora$22 at Makeup Forever
9
Sephora
A medium-coverage gloss stick
"Lips can be defined and slightly over-lined with nude to brown pencils then softly blended to melt down any harsh lines," Guerra said. "Finish off with a toasted brown lip color, topped with a creamy nude gloss in the center and blend by pressing lips together."

He chose Yves Saint Laurent's Candy Glaze lip gloss stick in the shades Cacao No Boundary, Nude Pleasure or Scenic Brown. The unique formulation offers both the sheer color of a lipstick and the glazed shine of a gloss and is enriched with nourishing ingredients vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and mango oils.
$39 at Sephora$39 at Nordstrom$39 at Yves Saint Laurent
10
Amazon
A dewy-finish setting spray
Finally, nearly all of our makeup artists suggested sealing the deal with a dewy-finish setting spray, like this one Seropian recommended. Cover FX setting mist helps to lock in makeup for an all-day wear and leaves skin looking luminous, refreshed and, according to Seropian, hydrated.
$29.14 at Amazon

