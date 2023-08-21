Ayesha Biamba, a U.K.-based makeup artist who made her own TikTok recreating this coffee-influenced look, told HuffPost that latte makeup shouldn’t be without touches of gold and bronze to highlight key areas of the face. (These moments of shimmer should look wet and shiny, she said, rather than metallic.)

“A key application tip is to ensure you are enhancing your undertones to showcase a bronze glam look and don’t apply so much powder to set the face as you still want to achieve that dewy [skin] finish,” Biamba said.

She also assures makeup newbies and beauty savants alike that this lived-in and everyday-appropriate look doesn’t require tons of products and can be done in less than 20 minutes.

Up ahead, both Biamba and Guerra, along with several other professional makeup artists, detail the necessary steps, some useful techniques and the ideal products to achieve the latte makeup look for yourself.

