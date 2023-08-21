Be it “cloud skin,” “tomato girl makeup” or “dolphin skin,” many of the most recent and desirable beauty and makeup trends can be found on TikTok. The app’s latest coveted look draws inspiration from a beloved morning beverage: a creamy, frothy latte.
According to New York- and Los Angeles-based makeup artist J Guerra, “latte makeup” is an effortless, universally flattering and monochromatic look characterized by neutral browns, milky nudes and glossy skin.
“The natural shades of toffee, oat, cocoa, macadamia and deep espresso are sheer washes of blended browns that look almost like beautiful watercolor coffee stains tinted across [the] skin,” Guerra explained, adding that the entire look should feel soft, blended and applied with a light hand.
“Experiment with different shades until you find a combination that you like. [This] is a versatile makeup look that you can easily customize to your own liking, much like your coffee.” he said.