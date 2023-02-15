What's Hot

Howard Schultz Rebuffs Bernie Sanders' Request He Testify Before Congress

Steven Spielberg Pays Tom Cruise A Bonkers Compliment As They Hug

Gavin Newsom Offers Theory On What Happened To His Ex-Wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle

Warren Calls Out Buttigieg, Vilsack For Failing To Stop Monopolies

Ex-RNC Spokesperson Spots Major Flaw With Nikki Haley’s 2024 Video

Dave Hollis, Disney Executive Turned Self-Help Author, Dead At 47

New York Times Contributors Slam Paper's Trans Coverage

Jennifer Lopez Unveils 'Commitment' Tattoos With Ben Affleck For Valentine's Day

New Mexico State Fires Coach In Wake Of Hazing Allegations

Fox News Loses Bid To Shut Down Voting Tech Company's Multibillion-Dollar Lawsuit

Lucy Hale Celebrates 1 Year Of Sobriety, Calls It 'Greatest Thing I've Ever Done'

'So Dumb And Accurate': Stephen Colbert Loves Trump's Nickname For Ron DeSantis

Entertainmentraquel welch

Raquel Welch's Death Inspires Lots Of Twitter Tributes

Celebrities like Miss Piggy, Reese Witherspoon and the Iron Sheik offered their thoughts on the Hollywood icon.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

After the death of Hollywood icon Raquel Welch at 82 was announced on Wednesday, many of her friends, colleagues and admirers took to social media to honor her memory.

The tributes came both from famous people ― and famous puppets.

Yes, celebrity muppets Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear were among those to pay tribute to Welch.

Other celebrities followed suit.

“Law And Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni’s tribute led to a weird exchange with actor Michael Ian Black.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community