Raquel Welch's Death Inspires Lots Of Twitter Tributes

After the death of Hollywood icon Raquel Welch at 82 was announced on Wednesday, many of her friends, colleagues and admirers took to social media to honor her memory.
The tributes came both from famous people ― and famous puppets.
Yes, celebrity muppets Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear were among those to pay tribute to Welch.
Other celebrities followed suit.
“Law And Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni’s tribute led to a weird exchange with actor Michael Ian Black.
