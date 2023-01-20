Regina King Writes Moving Tribute To Son Ian Alexander Jr. 1 Year After His Death

Ian Alexander Jr. and Regina King on Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. King shared a touching tribute on Jan. 20 on Instagram to her son for his birthday one year after his death. Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

Regina King has shared a moving tribute to her son, Ian Alexander Jr., who died one year ago at age 26.

The Oscar-winning actor posted a touching note on Instagram Friday in honor of Alexander’s Jan. 19 birthday.

Advertisement

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence,” she wrote. “We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us.”

King shared a video that showed an orange sky lantern floating in the sky. She noted in the post’s caption that orange was her son’s favorite color.

“Of course, orange is your favorite color…It’s the fire and the calm,” she wrote. “I see you in everything I [breathe]. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing.”

She continued: “Continue to shine bright, my guiding light.”

King’s post on Friday marked her first Instagram post since Alexander’s death.

Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. at the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. King’s post on Friday marked her first Instagram post since Alexander’s death in 2022. Kevin Mazur/AMA2019 via Getty Images

Advertisement

A spokesperson for King announced Alexander’s death in January 2022.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” a family statement sent to The Associated Press read. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”

The spokesperson confirmed at the time that Alexander died by suicide, the AP reported.

Alexander was King’s only child with her ex-husband, Ian Alexander Sr. The younger Alexander often accompanied King to award shows and red-carpet events.

During her 2019 Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” King gave a special shout-out to Alexander, who was seated in the audience.