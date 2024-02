All The Tools You Need To Remove A Gel Manicure At Home, According To Nail Techs

Foil-wrap cotton balls dipped in pure acetone

After you prep your nails with oils, it's time for pure acetone."Soak a cotton ball in acetone and place it directly on the nail. Then, wrap the nail with a small square (4x4) of aluminum foil to hold the cotton ball in place and sit for 15-30 minutes," McElhone suggested. To speed up the process, she suggested putting a hot towel over your fingers.All three techs said that this is the step for which you want to be the most patient. After the first 15-30 minutes, they suggest pressing down, sliding the cotton ball and foil off and checking to see if you need to rewrap your nails. If there's still a lot of polish, or if it doesn't seem to be easily flaking off, you'll want to re-wrap. (Note that while acetone is safe to use at home, you should keep it out of reach of pets and children and be careful not to spill or ingest it.)