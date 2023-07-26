ShoppingBeautyskin care hands

The 15 Best Hydrating Hand Creams To Heal Parched Skin

Find the one that best fits your budget without compromising on quality or effectiveness.
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Weleda-Original-Ultra-Rich-Cream-Fragrance/dp/B000ORV3NC?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64badd5fe4b0ad7b75f8f684%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Weleda Skin Food cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64badd5fe4b0ad7b75f8f684" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Weleda-Original-Ultra-Rich-Cream-Fragrance/dp/B000ORV3NC?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64badd5fe4b0ad7b75f8f684%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Weleda Skin Food cream</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LOccitane-Fast-Absorbing-Shea-Butter-Cream/dp/B002U0KUTE?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64badd5fe4b0ad7b75f8f684%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="L&#x27;Occitane Creme Mains" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64badd5fe4b0ad7b75f8f684" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LOccitane-Fast-Absorbing-Shea-Butter-Cream/dp/B002U0KUTE?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64badd5fe4b0ad7b75f8f684%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">L'Occitane Creme Mains</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gold-Bond-Ultimate-Therapy-Healing/dp/B00J2L5TOK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64badd5fe4b0ad7b75f8f684%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gold Bond healing hydrating cream." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64badd5fe4b0ad7b75f8f684" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Gold-Bond-Ultimate-Therapy-Healing/dp/B00J2L5TOK?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64badd5fe4b0ad7b75f8f684%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Gold Bond healing hydrating cream.</a>
Dry and cracked hands can happen at any time, regardless of season. I find that if I so much as skip a single night of hand cream application in the evening, rough, scaly skin emerges. In an attempt to keep dry hands at bay, I have an array of deliciously hydrating creams scattered throughout my home and in every purse. And as much as I love a luxury skin care item, I’ve found that utilitarian brands are just as powerful — if not straight up more effective — than pricey options.

Below, I’ve rounded up some truly exceptional, popular and highly-rated hydrating hand creams that can be found on Amazon. They come in a range of price points, so you can find the one that best fits your budget without compromising on quality or effectiveness. These moisturizing creams are chock-full of richly hydrating ingredients and will keep your skin looking its very best year-round. Pick up a few and reap the benefits of having soft, silky smooth hands on demand.

1
Amazon
O'Keefe's Working Hands Night Treatment hand cream
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Wake up to healthy, moisturized and soothed hands with this wildly popular cream from O'Keefe's. It works on even the most intensely cracked skin thanks to deep-conditioning oils that can restore the look and feel of your hands in just one night. It's safe for sensitive skin and won't grease you up.

Promising review: "Literal magic. I am a bartender who has wet, citrus, alcohol, and cleaning chemical filled hands for hours on end 5 days a week. My hands get DESTROYED. This stuff can heal my hands 50% over night. Using it nightly keeps my hands at a maintained health. I love it and it's an absolute necessity for me." — Jamie Ortiz



$17.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A three-pack of Eucerin Advanced Repair hand cream
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This fragrance-free hand cream can help soften and soothe even the roughest hands. It has a ceramide-rich formula that thickly coats the skin without leaving hands greasy. It absorbs quickly and can rapidly help to improve the skin's moisture barrier. Reviewers note that it's effective for those with allergies, eczema and other skin conditions and sensitivities. And with a pack of three, you can make sure you always have one around when you need it.

Promising review: "Chemo treatment can really dry out the bodies tissues overall, from the hands to the mouth, and Eucerin has made a deep penetrating cream lotion with no cloying odors to replenish and restore the skin, particularly the hands. A little of this can go quite a long ways, and three 2.7oz tubes was a great value considering the pricing by weight of competitors. Change in skin health is almost immediate when applied as directed, and daily use of this lotion has helped my brother prevent cracked painful areas on the hands, particularly the knuckles." — Rebelyell80
$14.07 at Amazon
3
Amazon
CeraVe Therapeutic hand cream
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide alongside ceramides, this hand cream is beloved by dermatologists and the National Eczema Association. It's great not just for dry skin and eczema, but those with super sensitive or oily skin that is prone to acne or irritation. You can't go wrong with this everyday staple.

Promising review: "I am a mechanic. I have chronically dry skin on my hands due to frequent washing, chemical exposure, and of course the rough nature of the job I perform. It gets particularly bad during the winter months. I get 'splits' in the skin of my fingertips all the time, and they are excruciating as I work ... I've tried all types of hand creams, salves, ointments, fairy-dusts...nothing even came close to helping. A physician recommended this hand cream to me and OMG does it work! It really, really, really improves the quality of my skin and I seldom get cracked fingertips anymore. I keep a tube by the sink, by my bed, in my van, and by my laptop. It's been a game-changing discovery and my quality of life is sooooo much better without the pain of split fingers! It's not at all greasy and does not impede my grip, or make surfaces messy. Has almost no aroma, and a tube lasts me a good amount of time. I can't see myself ever not buying this and I doubt you will regret it if you make this purchase. This is the VERY BEST hand cream available and a great solution for my issue." — Kevvyd
$9.97 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Weleda Skin Food original ultra-rich cream
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

I live for Weleda year-round, but am fully dependent on it during the dry winter months. The decadently thick, plant-rich formula is ideal for cracked hands in desperate need of repair, though it works just as quickly and efficiently on feet, elbows and beyond. It has a nice glowy effect that instantly helps to transform skin so it looks and feels its very best.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this!! I have very very dry skin and I've never been able to get rid of the flaking no matter what. I've bought so many moisturizers, soaps,cleansers and nothing. This leaves my skin so soft, moisturized, and shiny. I've even gotten compliments and people say my skin looks smooth! I loved it so much I even bought their Nighy cream and cleanser. Must buy!" — Alondra
$15.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast hand cream
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This popular hand cream from French pharmacy brand La Roche-Posay is enriched with shea butter, niacinamide and glycerin, drenching the skin in hydrating goodness that won't leave you feeling sticky or oily. You'll think you just doused your hands in the finest luxury skin care brand, while spending less than $11. Reviewers also note that it's great for crepey skin and has other anti-aging benefits as well.

Promising review: "I feel like I never see a noticeable difference with skin treatment immediately, but in this case I did. I had noticed some signs of aging on my hands and got this product to help keep the skin moisturized and plump. I was amazed that within five minutes of applying it, the crepey appearance of the skin on my hands was noticeably better." — Stacey W.
$10.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Ahava Dead Sea mineral hand cream
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

This hand cream is on the higher end of the price spectrum, but is worth every penny. It's formulated with a blend of minerals from the Dead Sea that can help to soften and hydrate even the driest hands, while witch hazel and allantoin soothe inflammation and irritation and can even address skin blemishes. It absorbs quickly and leaves hands feeling silky smooth.

Promising review: "Hand cream that truly works with sensitive skin. First received this cream as a gift many years ago from a friend returning from a trip to [Israel]. It was amazing and it's exciting to be able to purchase on Amazon. Have tried just about every cream out there, as well as those from a company for which I am an ambassador distributor. Nothing works like this! Highly recommend!" — MM
$25 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Gold Bond Healing hydrating cream with aloe
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

This hypoallergenic cream can help to soothe even the fussiest, most sensitive skin. Its nourishing formula penetrates deeply to quickly hydrate the skin, leaving it soft and smooth with no greasy residue. It's simple, straightforward and a very effective and popular cream. Reviewers note that it's also great for post-sunburned skin.

Promising review: "My feet and hands were a disaster, hands cracked and bleeding, and my feet deeply calloused and covered with deep cracks that would open and not heal shut. I tried multiple lotions and salves to no avail. Even religiously wearing gloves in the kitchen didn’t help my hands. While traveling last week, I needed lotion, so I bought a tube of this. Within 48 hours, my hands were about halfway healed. After a week, my feet are healing very well, with the worst of the cracks now healed over! I’m practically ecstatic. And I have learned that it is probably time to spend more time in shoes, as I assume that is better for the feet, even if they can’t fly free." — Wiselady3
$4.97 at Amazon
8
Amazon
L'Occitane Creme Mains
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

This vegan hand cream from L'Occitane is decadent without costing a fortune. It is made with shea butter that deeply moisturizes and nourishes parched, cracked skin, leaving it soothed and free of dryness. This iconic tube of cream looks as good as it feels.

Promising review: "The best hand cream ever. Very moisturizing and lasts for a long time. It stays. Most lotions are gone within minutes after applying. this one hangs around for a good while. I work with my hands a lot and this is my salvation. It keeps them moisturized and keeps them from cracking and splitting." — S. Lawrence
$13+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Curél Extreme Dry Hand Relief cream
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

Another popular and extremely affordable option, this Curél lotion is made especially for extremely dry hands. It has a gentle, fragrance-free formula that won't irritate sensitive skin, plus eucalyptus extract, vitamin E and monoi oil to deeply hydrate and restore the skin's natural moisture barrier. It isn't greasy and can offer fast relief as it repairs damaged, dry skin.

Promising review: "Great for nurse hands! I wash my hands frequently for work and the soap we use can be abrasive. Since using this I have seen a noticeable difference. No smell and not sticky! Cannot best this price. Bought other comparable brands, they do not match up!" — Kim
$3.97 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A two-pack of Vaseline Intensive Care Healthy Hands + Stronger Nails hand cream
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

No one does it quite like Vaseline. Their petroleum jelly- and keratin-infused formula not only deeply nourishes and moisturizes skin, but it can also help to prevent nails from becoming brittle and breaking. It promises to leave even the most hardworking hands soft and smooth.

Promising review: "Wonderful for hands. Bought to see if this would keep my fingernails for splitting, cracking so far so good. Two nails on left hand seems to be sealing. It feels fantastic once you rub it in and stays. I found the best time to apply is before going to bed at night. Hands are soft in the morning. Fantastic stuff!" — Operations Assistant
$8.44+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
Mrs. Meyer's hand lotion
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This versatile lotion is formulated for hands but can be used anywhere you have dry skin. It's cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny-certified, and made with rich shea butter and almond oil along with other essential oils for that familiar Mrs. Meyer's scent.

Promising review: "I love Mrs Meyers products. I found them when My sister went Vegan because they were a brand that she knew off the top of her head was vegan so she had me switch to them for hand wash. Now I use dish soap and so when my work desk lotion ran out I knew what to do! I will say less is more with this. I used to use quite a bit of other brands but not with this. half what you usually use honestly. Every time I go the bathroom and come back to get lotion I'm rubbing it all down my arms as well because even just one little pump is so moisturizing that I can't touch my mouse if I don't spread it out more!" — Shawna
$6.49 at Amazon
12
Amazon
Grown Alchemist hand cream
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Not only is Grown Alchemist's hand cream deliciously hydrating, but it has an irresistible vanilla and orange peel scent that I can't get enough of. It's formulated with botanical extracts and antioxidants that prioritize skin health and help to lock in moisture. It can even help to address wrinkles and smooth fine lines on the hands with consistent use.

Promising review: "I'd been using the Grown Alchemist orange/vanilla hand cream for awhile when I found out about this one, and I was really excited. Their hand cream formulas are the best I've ever used - they don't 'sit' on your skin, but instead really sink in and moisten. I work in a lab, which means lots of nitrile gloves and LOTS of hand-washing - and when I'm in the lab, for eight hours, I can't put any hand cream on after washing, so my hands are really dry and in need of some love at the end of the day. When I get on my train in the afternoon, I use just a pea-sized amount of this, and it brings my hands back to life. It's pricey, but very strong and a wonderful formula - I've had mine for two months now and it seems I've barely made a dent in the tube. The scent isn't particularly rosy - it's a kind of sweet, herbal, vaguely floral scent. Almost warm and spicy. Not what I expected but it is very nice. If you want to pamper your hands and don't mind paying a lot up front, I'd definitely recommend this." — Hannah Muchnick
$24+ at Amazon
13
Amazon
Burt's Bees Almond and Milk hand cream
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

I love having this sumptuous Burt's Bees cream close at hand. Despite its accessible price point, it's as thick, nourishing and luxurious as creams that are quadruple the price. I love the nutty almond scent and the rich texture. It penetrates deeply into the skin, leaving it feeling velvety smooth.

Promising review: "I had a rough spot on my elbow for some time and I tried several different creams but nothing worked till this cream. It worked the first time I used it and my elbow has been smooth and soft ever since. I use it on my hands at night before bed and they are soft and smooth!!" — Twilightmagic
$8.84 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Palmer's Coconut Hydrate hand cream
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This foolproof hand cream is made with coconut oil and green coffee that not only hydrates and replenishes the skin's moisture barrier but can help leave skin smooth and soft. It's made with cocoa butter, coconut oil, shea butter, olive oil and vitamin E — a hydrating powerhouse!

Promising review: "Moisturizing! This works really well for keeping hands hydrated and smells yummy!!!" — Joy E Perry
$6.29 at Amazon
15
Amazon
J.R. Watkins hand cream
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This cruelty-free cream is made with nourishing shea butter, cocoa butter and avocado oil, leaving skin soft and nurtured. it has a gentle scent and delicious finish that feels luxurious without the inclusion of irritating ingredients or dyes, making it great for sensitive skin.

Promising review: "Awesome! Super moisturizing and did a good job at soaking in pretty quickly, not too greasy. The scent is amazing as always with the coconut in it. I love Watkins body products." — Amazon customer
$11.16 at Amazon
