CeraVe Therapeutic hand cream

: 4.5 out of 5 starsFormulated with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide alongside ceramides, this hand cream is beloved by dermatologists and the National Eczema Association . It's great not just for dry skin and eczema, but those with super sensitive or oily skin that is prone to acne or irritation. You can't go wrong with this everyday staple.: "I am a mechanic. I have chronically dry skin on my hands due to frequent washing, chemical exposure, and of course the rough nature of the job I perform. It gets particularly bad during the winter months. I get 'splits' in the skin of my fingertips all the time, and they are excruciating as I work ... I've tried all types of hand creams, salves, ointments, fairy-dusts...nothing even came close to helping. A physician recommended this hand cream to me and OMG does it work! It really, really, really improves the quality of my skin and I seldom get cracked fingertips anymore. I keep a tube by the sink, by my bed, in my van, and by my laptop. It's been a game-changing discovery and my quality of life is sooooo much better without the pain of split fingers! It's not at all greasy and does not impede my grip, or make surfaces messy. Has almost no aroma, and a tube lasts me a good amount of time. I can't see myself ever not buying this and I doubt you will regret it if you make this purchase. This is the VERY BEST hand cream available and a great solution for my issue." — Kevvyd