Dry and cracked hands can happen at any time, regardless of season. I find that if I so much as skip a single night of hand cream application in the evening, rough, scaly skin emerges. In an attempt to keep dry hands at bay, I have an array of deliciously hydrating creams scattered throughout my home and in every purse. And as much as I love a luxury skin care item, I’ve found that utilitarian brands are just as powerful — if not straight up more effective — than pricey options.

Below, I’ve rounded up some truly exceptional, popular and highly-rated hydrating hand creams that can be found on Amazon. They come in a range of price points, so you can find the one that best fits your budget without compromising on quality or effectiveness. These moisturizing creams are chock-full of richly hydrating ingredients and will keep your skin looking its very best year-round. Pick up a few and reap the benefits of having soft, silky smooth hands on demand.