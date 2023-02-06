Where To Buy The Viral Lip Shine That TikTok Has Almost Sold Out

According to Revlon, these lipsticks are made using high-shine and light-reflecting emollients to achieve the coveted glass-like finish. The paraben-free and feather-resistant formula also contains hyaluronic acid, aloe and rose quartz for added hydration and a texture that melts into your lips.

Even though the Glass Shines do offer more pigment than a lip gloss, there is a slight sheerness to them, which means even the most color-shy might feel better experimenting with these instead of a full-opacity lipstick.

“They have a shade for everyone,” Abreu said. “Browns, pinks, nudes, berries and even a clear one which is one of my favorites.”

