ShoppingBeautyMakeupTikTok

Where To Buy The Viral Lip Shine That TikTok Has Almost Sold Out

Part lipstick, part gloss and part balm, this viral product is selling out everywhere.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Revlon's Super Lustrous Glass Lip Shine in some of its bestselling shades: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-Lustrous-Lipstick-Moisturizing-Quartz/dp/B07XVVFCKW?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Toasting Glasses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-Lustrous-Lipstick-Moisturizing-Quartz/dp/B07XVVFCKW?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Toasting Glasses</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-Lustrous-Lipstick-Moisturizing-Quartz/dp/B07XLT7NN1?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Beaming Strawberry" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-Lustrous-Lipstick-Moisturizing-Quartz/dp/B07XLT7NN1?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Beaming Strawberry</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-Lustrous-Lipstick-Moisturizing-Quartz/dp/B07XVVFCKW?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Shine Stealer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-Lustrous-Lipstick-Moisturizing-Quartz/dp/B07XVVFCKW?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Shine Stealer</a>,<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-Lustrous-Lipstick-Moisturizing-Quartz/dp/B07XVV4TCZ?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Glistening Purple" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-Lustrous-Lipstick-Moisturizing-Quartz/dp/B07XVV4TCZ?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3"> Glistening Purple</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-Lustrous-Lipstick-Moisturizing-Quartz/dp/B07XVV9HYT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fire And Ice" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-Lustrous-Lipstick-Moisturizing-Quartz/dp/B07XVV9HYT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d992e5e4b01e92886db9a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Fire And Ice</a>.
Amazon
Revlon's Super Lustrous Glass Lip Shine in some of its bestselling shades: Toasting Glasses, Beaming Strawberry, Shine Stealer, Glistening Purple and Fire And Ice.

If we can count on TikTok for anything, it’s determining which beauty products are worth the hype. When Revlon’s Super Lustrous Glass Lip Shine took everyone’s #FYP by storm, it was because the lipstick formula was unique and unexpected. Now, there are over 85 million views under the #revlonglasshine hashtag.

“I like to describe it as if a lipstick and a lip gloss had a baby,” said Catherine Abreu, a beauty content creator on TikTok that refers to the product as “the perfect effortless, everyday lipstick.”

Like most things gone viral, these lipsticks have become notoriously hard to find, especially in some of the more popular colors like Toasting Glasses and Rum Raisin, which is currently only available on the Revlon website.

As one Amazon reviewer put it, “Whenever I was in a store that carried it I would always visit the cosmetics aisle and buy up whatever was there. I rarely found more than two tubes, usually finding my shade (and several others) perennially out of stock.”

If a trip to your local drugstore has yielded similar results, don’t get too discouraged just yet. You can still shop some shades online at Amazon and Walmart.

Shop the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shines at Amazon
Shop the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shines at Walmart

Unlike most traditional glosses, Abreu said these lipsticks are never sticky and, instead, feel “juicy, buttery and comfortable on the lips.”

Canadian-based makeup artist and TikTok beauty enthusiast Gabbi Simpson agreed that the best-of-both-worlds approach is a large part of the lipstick’s appeal. She said that this is a shift away from many of the pigmented, yet drying matte lip products that formerly dominated the industry.

“Now I find we’re seeing glossy formulas though that don’t compromise on pigmentation, and the Revlon lipsticks are definitely more pigmented than a traditional lip gloss,” Simpson said.

She added that the drugstore pricing doesn’t hurt either. In fact, several users on TikTok have claimed that these perform similarly to the much costlier Hourglass Phantom glossy balm, a luxury lip product known for its hybrid gloss formula that plumps and hydrates.

@ecbells

#stitch with @catherine.abreu drugstore lippies have been on their GAME lately 👏🏼 #revlonglassshine #drugstorelipstics

♬ original sound - Emily Claire Bell

According to Revlon, these lipsticks are made using high-shine and light-reflecting emollients to achieve the coveted glass-like finish. The paraben-free and feather-resistant formula also contains hyaluronic acid, aloe and rose quartz for added hydration and a texture that melts into your lips.

Even though the Glass Shines do offer more pigment than a lip gloss, there is a slight sheerness to them, which means even the most color-shy might feel better experimenting with these instead of a full-opacity lipstick.

“They have a shade for everyone,” Abreu said. “Browns, pinks, nudes, berries and even a clear one which is one of my favorites.”

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Essence's Lash Princess lengthening mascara

36 Beauty Products Reviewers Hope Never Stop Getting Made

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

Canceling Plans With A Friend? A New Study Says This Is The Best Way.

Style & Beauty

This Popular Sunscreen Has Been Recalled. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Food & Drink

5 Harmful Myths About Food’s Effect On Your Heart Health

Wellness

The One Part Of Your Body You’re Probably Forgetting To Stretch

Wellness

Yes, The ‘Puppy Blues’ Are A Real Thing. Here’s How To Cope.

Home & Living

The Real Reason All Those ‘AI Time Machine’ Pictures Went Viral

Wellness

This Is One Of The Biggest Warning Signs You May Experience A Stroke

Parenting

15 Things To Say To Your Kids Instead Of 'No'

Food & Drink

'ICE' Is One Of The Rudest Dining Habits Ever, And You Might Be Doing It

Wellness

Doctors Reveal What They Really Think Of Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic

Style & Beauty

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Stars Get Ready For The Grammys

Wellness

Sauna Or Steam Room? Experts Reveal The Different Benefits Of Each.

Food & Drink

Being Vegan Doesn't Change Your Experience Of Blackness

Food & Drink

Don't Miss Out On The Best Instagram Recipes From January

Wellness

This Alternative To White Noise May Help You Magically Sleep Better

Parenting

12 Baby Name Trends To Look Out For This Year

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New British Detective Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician

Shopping

27 Items That’ll Keep You Warm When The Weather Is Crisp As Heck Outside

Shopping

What 3 Of Our Favorite Black Mixologists Are Drinking This New Year's Eve

Shopping

These Highly Rated Pillows From Target Are (Mostly) Under $25

Shopping

Stay Organized Like The Pros With These 2023 Planners

Style & Beauty

How To Prevent And Treat Winter's Most Overlooked Skin Condition

Home & Living

This Experimental Heist Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

32 Helpful Things For Anyone Who Is WFH This Winter

Style & Beauty

You Won't Believe What TikTokers Are Doing With Their Period Blood

Shopping

41 Useful Things That’ll Help Your Household Run Smoothly This Winter

Parenting

What Is Child Endangerment? When Leaving Your Child Alone Becomes A Crime.

Shopping

12 Self-Care Goods That You Can Get At Anthropologie

Work/Life

4 Small Changes You Can Make Right Now If You Have A 'Flaky' Reputation At Work

Wellness

Forget New Year's Resolutions. Try This Goal-Setting Method Instead.

Shopping

How To Snag The Golden Globes' Biggest Fashion Trends

Parenting

Dealing With Toddler Food Tantrums? These 5 ‘Pocket Phrases’ Will Help

Food & Drink

Curbing Food Waste Is Harder When You Have ADHD. Here Are Tricks That Work.

Shopping

Spice Up Your Winter Wardrobe With The Help Of Anthropologie's Sale