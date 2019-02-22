R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

Officials in Cook County have charged singer R. Kelly with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune reported Friday, citing court records.
R. Kelly has faced sexual assault allegations for years, including reportedly running a sex ring. The allegations have gained renewed attention because of the recent release of the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.