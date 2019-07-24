Robin Williams' Youngest Son Gets Married On Late Actor's Birthday

Cody Williams, the youngest of the late actor Robin Williams’ three children, married singer Maria Flores Sunday on what would have been his father’s 68th birthday.

The 27-year-old’s sister ― actress Zelda Williams ― shared photographs of the newlyweds with herself and brother Zak Williams on Instagram. She explained in the caption why July 21 “has meant many things to me over the years” following her father’s 2014 death by suicide.

Check out the post here:

Zelda Williams, 29, wrote of her bittersweet feelings about the day that ― before her father’s death ― she had celebrated as the birthday “of one of my favorite souls still on this earth” and the anniversary of Neil Armstrong stepping on the moon.

“That is, until two days ago, when it became something new,” she wrote. She described Flores and her brother as “a light in all of our lives” and said she was “so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years” and “to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience.”

Cody Williams popped the question to Flores in February 2018. His sister announced the engagement at the time with this Instagram post: