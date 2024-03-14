Robyn Bernard, ‘General Hospital’ Alum, Found Dead At 64

Actor Robyn Bernard has died at the age of 64, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.
In a brief press release on Wednesday, the department stated that Bernard, who appeared on the long-running soap opera “General Hospital,” was found in an “open field behind a business” in San Jacinto, California, early Tuesday morning.
Authorities told TMZ they were tipped off to the death by a phone call and subsequently able to identify Bernard through fingerprints.
The cause of death has yet to be determined. Bernard’s body was scheduled to undergo an autopsy on Wednesday, but a toxicology report will take several more weeks, per authorities.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that no foul play is suspected at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.
Born in Gladewater, Texas, Bernard first tried to forge a career as a singer in Nashville before moving west to California, where she turned to acting, as she told Soap Opera Digest in a 1985 interview.
In 1984, Bernard began her 145-episode run on “General Hospital” as Terry Brock, an aspiring singer whose drinking problems later consume her character’s story.
Other notable roles include the French film “Diva” in 1981, as well as appearances on TV series like “Simon & Simon,” “Whiz Kids” and “The Facts of Life.”
Her final credit was the 2002 movie “Voices From the High School.”
The actor is survived by her father, Jerry Wayne Bernard, and sister, Crystal Bernard, also an actor, and sister, Scarlett Bernard.