Rosamund Pike Says Golden Globes Veil Was Meant To Cover Her ‘Smashed Up’ Face

Rosamund Pike made a bold fashion statement Sunday when she showed up to the 2024 Golden Globes wearing an intricate veil that perfectly matched her lacy, black gown.
Although some may assume the funeral-like getup was a nod to her character in “Saltburn” — for which she received a best supporting actress nod at the ceremony — it wasn’t.
On the red carpet, Pike revealed to Variety’s Marc Malkin that the headpiece actually had a pragmatic purpose, describing it as “a protective veil for the occasion.”
“Well, I had an accident over Christmas, actually. I had a skiing accident,” she said, adding, “Not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January.”
Pike said that the accident left her face “entirely smashed up,” forcing her to “do something” about it ahead of the Golden Globes.
The “Gone Girl” actor went on to say that her bruising is now “healed,” but she decided to wear the fabulous face accessory anyway.
“I kind of fell in love with the look,” she said.
On X, formerly Twitter, Pike’s fans were glad that she turned an unfortunate accident into a fashion win.
“omg mother smashed her face but kinda created the most iconic look as a result ???!” one user said.
“I can always count on Rosamund Pike for lewks,” another said.
Others on the social media platform, however, playfully scolded her for engaging in the fun but occasionally fatal sport.
“No baby, no. Stay off those ski slopes….we want you around for a long time!” one said.
“I need her to quit that stupid sport for the rest of her very LONG and prosperous life you hear me!!!” another wrote.