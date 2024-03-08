Rupert Murdoch Engaged For Sixth Time At 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is engaged again.
The 92-year-old plans to marry his girlfriend Elena Zhukova, 67, in June, his office told The New York Times Thursday. It’s his sixth engagement and will be his fifth marriage.
He started dating Zhukova, a retired Russian-born molecular biologist, last year. Invites have been sent out for the wedding, which will be held at Murdoch’s Moraga vineyard in California, his representative told the Times.
They reportedly met through his third wife, entrepreneur Wendi Deng.
Murdoch stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp last year following a decadeslong reign atop the conservative media empire.
In April last year, Murdoch ended his engagement to retired dental hygienist Ann Lesley Smith two weeks after announcing their plans to marry.
He divorced model Jerry Hall, the ex-wife of singer Mick Jagger, in 2022, following a six-year marriage.
Zhukova was previously married to Russian oil billionaire Alexander Zhukov. Their daughter, Dasha Zhukova, married Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich from 2008 to 2017.
The Times reports that Murdoch’s nuptials are unlikely to affect the future of his business, which is effectively controlled through a family trust.