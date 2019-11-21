Arizona Man Narrowly Avoids Shooting: 'A Taco Saved My Life'

Tacos! Is there anything you can’t do?

That marvel of Mexican food has at least one true believer: Tucson, Arizona, resident Ryan Bishop. He credits a taco as the reason he narrowly avoided being struck by a bullet.

Bishop was approaching the Pima County Fairgrounds entrance in his car early Sunday afternoon when suddenly the window on the driver’s side shattered. according to Tucson station KOLD TV.

“I had a very loud explosion happen in my window,” Bishop told the station. He said that at first he thought a rock broke it, and he decided to pull over and inspect.

Bad idea.

“I opened the door, took a look around it and then I hear this ‘Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!’” he said. “So I got in my car and continued driving.”

He pulled over eventually and called the police, who soon arrived at the scene. They discovered a bullet sitting on his dashboard, and that’s when Bishop focused on the taco he had been eating when the shots rang out.

Bishop told KOLD he normally drives with his car window down with his arm on the window ledge ― the same spot where the bullet hit his car.

“I’m pretty sure [eating a] taco saved my life, or at least stopped my arm from getting blown apart,” he said. “I had the window closed because I didn’t want pieces of the taco flying around.”

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the shooting as “Criminal Damage / Malicious Mischief.”

HuffPost reached out to Bishop, who did not immediately respond.

Although the merits of tacos have been praised by poets, PBS hosts and Yelpers trying to make it as food bloggers, TheTakeout noted that Taco Bell sauce also can come in handy.

In March, an Oregon man and his dog survived five days stuck in the snow by living off Taco Bell sauce. Also in March, a Florida man’s need for more hot sauce saved his life when a car crashed into a Taco Bell outlet right where he had just been sitting.