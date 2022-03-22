Sandra Bullock Reveals Her 1 Movie Regret

Sandra Bullock remains less than impressed with her late ’90s film “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”

While promoting new movie “The Lost City” this week, Bullock admitted she was “still embarrassed” by starring in the sequel to the runaway smash “Speed” for which original costar Keanu Reeves tellingly did not sign up for

Advertisement

“I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island,” Bullock told TooFab. “That’s one I wished I hadn’t done.”

Bullock dismissed her “Lost City” costar Daniel Radcliffe’s suggestion the “Speed” followup had enjoyed something of a cult following.

“Very quiet. Like 5 people,” she cracked.

Watch the interview here:

Advertisement