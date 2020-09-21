Sarah Levy Reacting To Her Family, 'Schitt's Creek' Winning Big At Emmys Is Pure Joy

“Schitt’s Creek” rocked the 72nd annual Emmy Awards Sunday night and it’s possible no one was happier about it than Sarah Levy.

Levy, who is also on the show, is related to two of the main stars and co-creators, Dan Levy (her brother) and Eugene Levy (her father).

The beloved Canadian sitcom received 15 nominations at this year’s Emmys and took home the first seven awards of the night, making history as the first comedy series to win all four acting Emmys in its category in a single year and the first series to win all seven major awards in a single year.

The four “Schitt’s Creek” actors who play the Rose family were all nominated and won: Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Catherine O’Hara for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Dan Levy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Annie Murphy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

As the wins rolled in, Sarah Levy’s fiance, Graham Outerbridge, filmed her reactions to each and every one from the comfort of their home and then compiled them into an incredible, joyful video.

Dan Levy then shared the video on Twitter, calling her cheers and screams from afar “almost better” than her being with her family in person.