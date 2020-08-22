Tom Carper, the Democratic senator for Delaware, dropped not one, not two but three hot mic F-bombs during a virtual Senate hearing on Friday.
Wits on Twitter immediately suggested Carper had summed up 2020 with the amusing outburst that has now gone viral.
Carper rattled off the series of curse words after he was called on to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy but initially struggled to unmute himself.
“Fuck, fuck, fuck,” Carper was heard saying after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) suggested skipping him because of the audio issues.
Check out the clip here:
After uttering the expletives and proving he was indeed audible, Carper was then able to join in with the quizzing of DeJoy over the recent changes made to the U.S. Postal Service amid President Donald Trump’s pushing of unfounded fears of mass mail-in voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election.
A spokesperson for Carper confirmed to POLITICO that he “got frustrated with technical difficulties this morning, but that pales in comparison to his frustration with a Postmaster General who’s actively undermining the U.S. Postal Service during a national crisis.”
Carper later tweeted:
Fellow tweeters agreed Carper’s comments summed up the year: