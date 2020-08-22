Tom Carper, the Democratic senator for Delaware, dropped not one, not two but three hot mic F-bombs during a virtual Senate hearing on Friday.

Wits on Twitter immediately suggested Carper had summed up 2020 with the amusing outburst that has now gone viral.

Carper rattled off the series of curse words after he was called on to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy but initially struggled to unmute himself.

“Fuck, fuck, fuck,” Carper was heard saying after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) suggested skipping him because of the audio issues.

Check out the clip here:

Sen. Tom Carper had an unfortunate hot mic moment when he dropped the f-bomb during this morning’s nationally televised virtual Senate hearing on recent changes to USPS. https://t.co/CUZn5FAYYE pic.twitter.com/UKnErBcYUb — POLITICO (@politico) August 21, 2020

After uttering the expletives and proving he was indeed audible, Carper was then able to join in with the quizzing of DeJoy over the recent changes made to the U.S. Postal Service amid President Donald Trump’s pushing of unfounded fears of mass mail-in voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for Carper confirmed to POLITICO that he “got frustrated with technical difficulties this morning, but that pales in comparison to his frustration with a Postmaster General who’s actively undermining the U.S. Postal Service during a national crisis.”

Carper later tweeted:

Those who know me know that there are few things that get me more fired up than protecting the Postal Service!#DontMessWithUSPS — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) August 21, 2020

Now that I have your attention, an important reminder: https://t.co/rrOKzvnEDU — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) August 22, 2020

Fellow tweeters agreed Carper’s comments summed up the year:

Senator Tom Carper is all of us. — Blogger formerly known as DCup (@lisagolden) August 21, 2020

Senator Tom Carper: "FUCK! FUCK! FUCK!"



Sums up 2020 quite well. — Ryan 🏳️‍🌈🐝 (@RyRousseau) August 21, 2020

2020 in a single video:



(Tom Carper is a gem) pic.twitter.com/KGNvKk0w8k — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) August 21, 2020

Senator Tom Carper yelling "fuck fuck fuck" is 2020 in a nutshell. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 21, 2020

