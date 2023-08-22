Serena Williams And Husband Welcome New Baby

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Tennis legend Serena Williams has given birth to her second child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

“Welcome my beautiful angel,” Williams wrote Tuesday on TikTok, sharing a heartfelt video with baby Adira River Ohanian.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” the father said Tuesday in his own posts to social media. “Feeling grateful.”

Ohanian went on to write that Williams, his wife since 2017, has “now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT [greatest mother of all time].”

“I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” he added, referring to elder child Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

In July, the tech entrepreneur told People that his 5-year-old girl had been looking forward to the arrival of a sibling.

“No one’s more excited than her,” he said at the time. “She’s been wanting this. She’s been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she’s very ready.”

Ohanian also said that he and his wife were “taking every precaution and doing everything we can to make sure everything goes smoothly for Serena.”

Williams, who won 23 Grand Slam titles during her tennis career, has previously spoken about her traumatic and life-threatening childbirth experience with her firstborn. In a CNN opinion piece in 2018, she wrote that she encountered “a slew of health complications that I am lucky to have survived.”

“When I finally made it home to my family, I had to spend the first six weeks of motherhood in bed,” she said, noting the pregnancy complications that many Black women face.

“Every mother, everywhere, regardless of race or background deserves to have a healthy pregnancy and birth,” she added.