Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Arrested, Facing Murder Charge After Mother’s Death

Sergio Brown, who also played for the Buffalo Bills, was taken into custody on Tuesday in San Diego, California, police said. via Associated Press

Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been taken into custody in Southern California following a weekslong manhunt related to the death of his mother near her Illinois home, authorities said.

Brown, 35, was arrested in San Diego on Tuesday while reentering the U.S. from Mexico. This followed an arrest warrant for first-degree murder being issued for him in connection to his mother’s death, the Maywood Police Department in Illinois said Wednesday.

Brown was coincidentally spotted earlier this month partying at a club in Tulum, Mexico, during law enforcement’s search for him, according to TMZ.

He is now awaiting extradition to Maywood, where his 73-year-old mother was mysteriously found dead last month, police told HuffPost while declining further comment.

The former athlete’s mother, Myrtle Brown, was located unresponsive in a creek near the home she shared with her son on Sept. 16. The grim discovery followed the pair being reported missing by family, launching a search that continued for Sergio Brown, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that Myrtle Brown died from injuries consistent with a physical assault.

