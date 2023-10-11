What's Hot

Seth Meyers Hits Robert F. Kennedy Jr. With A Brutal Two-Pronged Jab

The “Late Night” host took aim at the presidential candidate after he dropped out of the Democratic primary.
Seth Meyers bashed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his vaccine lies and longshot presidential bid in one fell swoop.

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced yesterday he is dropping out of the Democratic primary and running for president as an independent,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Tuesday. “Cos’ like his vax card says, he never had a shot.”

Kennedy, a son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.) and vaccine conspiracy theorist, announced Monday he is running as an independent, ditching his challenge to President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

He kicked off his new campaign with an awkward moment, complaining on the stage that his speech was “upside down.”

Watch Meyers’ roast below.

