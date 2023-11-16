Seth Meyers Points Out ‘Most Appalling Thing’ About Near-Fight On Senate Floor

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Wednesday slammed Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s (R-Okla.) defense of his near-fight on the Senate floor.

Tensions boiled over between former MMA fighter Mullin and Teamsters labor union leader Sean O’Brien during a hearing on Tuesday.

But Meyers said “the most appalling thing about that incident” is how Mullin responded afterward.

In appearances on Newsmax and Fox Business, Mullin has harked back to past violence among politicians in the Senate and suggested that “maybe we should bring some of that back.”

“Yeah, people also used to wear wooden teeth and burlap pants but we don’t do that shit anymore either,” cracked Meyers.