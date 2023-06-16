Seth Rogen Reveals How He'd Tweak Donkey Kong's Look In Future Mario Movies

Seth Rogen is ready for Donkey Kong to put on some pants in future adventures in the Mario universe.

Rogen, who voiced the iconic video game gorilla in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” revealed in a bonus feature on the film’s home release that Donkey Kong is a “fun character” in a “fun world” before naming his fashion request.

“I would be thrilled to see Donkey Kong go on more adventures. Maybe give him some pants this time,” said Rogen.

Writer Matt Fogel, in the clip shared by CinemaBlend, said Rogen offered “a ton of improv” in his role.

“More than any other actor I’ve worked with, he thinks like a writer,” Fogel said of the Donkey Kong voice actor.

Rogen noted that he was given the freedom to craft the character into his own.

“They generally told me that Donkey Kong was angry and yelling a lot, and so most of the direction they gave me was to be angrier and to yell more,” Rogen said of his character’s direction.

It’s unclear when Donkey Kong and the crew could reunite in a possible sequel to “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” which had the highest-grossing opening weekend for an animated film in history.

Mario voice actor Chris Pratt suggested to Entertainment Tonight that details on such a project could be on its way “soon” although he acknowledged the impact of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.