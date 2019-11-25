Shania Twain Impresses Fans Much With Explosive AMAs Performance

If her 2019 American Music Awards was any indication, Shania Twain is still the one we love and dream of.
The 54-year-old singer delivered a show-stopping performance on Sunday with a medley of her greatest hits including “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” as well as a series of covers of songs from artists like Drake, Taylor Swift and Post Malone.
Donning a massive neon cape, the best-selling female country artist of all time did not disappoint in her first performance on the AMAs stage since 2003.
Fans could not get enough of the explosive segment, with those in the audience getting out of their seats and dancing while viewers at home tweeted up a storm in response. Here were some of the best reactions to the country superstar: