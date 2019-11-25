Shania Twain Impresses Fans Much With Explosive AMAs Performance

If her 2019 American Music Awards was any indication, Shania Twain is still the one we love and dream of.

The 54-year-old singer delivered a show-stopping performance on Sunday with a medley of her greatest hits including “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” as well as a series of covers of songs from artists like Drake, Taylor Swift and Post Malone.

Man, I FEEL LIKE A WOMAN! @ShaniaTwain thats how you end a show! 🔥 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/v3DYbB8mLu — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Donning a massive neon cape, the best-selling female country artist of all time did not disappoint in her first performance on the AMAs stage since 2003.

Fans could not get enough of the explosive segment, with those in the audience getting out of their seats and dancing while viewers at home tweeted up a storm in response. Here were some of the best reactions to the country superstar:

Shout out to our Canadian Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain who makes everyone want to feel like a woman👠

💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼#AmericanMusicAwards #AMAs2019 pic.twitter.com/HHNKxKw6wl — Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) November 25, 2019

When I was a younger, country music was dominated by women kicking a$$ & not apologizing for it. @ShaniaTwain killed it tonight and hopefully makes everyone remember we’re more than chicks in cutoffs in the back of a truck bed. I loved this so much! pic.twitter.com/O8yPfLEvQ1 — Lauren Whitney (@LaurenCBS4) November 25, 2019

Taylor and Shania: a female power combo we all needed pic.twitter.com/hK5CCGarV6 — Corn(eli)a Street💘 (@allyouareismeme) November 25, 2019

Not a phone in sight. Just Post Malone vibing to Shania Twain at The #AMAs 😌pic.twitter.com/QuEshPaG2P — Blake (@TheBlakeBagu) November 25, 2019

Shania didn’t have to go that hard #AMAs pic.twitter.com/cSYc8vja6f — • m i c h e l l e • (@chelleinla) November 25, 2019

Shania Twain singing her hits is country nostalgia at its finest. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/ddhFfQj3U7 — Danielle (@failwolf1) November 25, 2019