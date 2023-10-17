“My last hair dryer was barely limping along so I decided to give this one a try. It cost more than I would usually throw at a dryer, but I’ve always liked the quality of Shark products. From the first use, this thing has really amped up my curls. My last dryer was at the point where it couldn’t really sustain the heat or air flow needed to give my curls volume and shape, but this thing has plenty of both. I really only use the first and second heat seeing as it gets quite hot, but that’s more than enough to set my curls. I haven’t seen my hair this curly and full for a long time!” — HH

“This hairdryer was recommended to me by my stylist who is supplied with Dyson dryers at work. She said all the stylist think the Shark is actually better than the Dyson and a better price. I am so happy with this purchase, it cuts my hair styling time in half!” — Apryl Tolstoy

“I love this dryer. I had a T3 that just quit working after 2 years. I have curly hair and after lots of research I decided to buy the Shark because the reviews were good and 1/2 the price of Dyson. I love the feature on the diffuser that can lengthen or shorten the prongs. It claims the heat does not damage your hair which is a nice bonus. It lessened my time to dry my hair minimally, maybe it took 10 min less. But, I highly recommend this dryer, I would definitely buy again.” — Rhonda Grinnell

″I then saw a lot of reviews comparing the Dyson to this. Sure, this is pricier than a standard hair dryer, but on sale, it’s less than half the Dyson. I figured it’s the best compromise. Man, let me tell you… this might be even better. The diffuser literally seems like it was designed by someone with curly hair for people with curly hair. It’s the perfect size. It’s got adjustable prongs to suit long or short hair (or to get into your roots without disturbing ends). The scalloped edges allow air to flow. The temp and speed settings are perfect (I always found the Dyson too hot, even on the lowest). It dries my hair crazy fast (12 mins) and it’s equally as light and quiet. Plus, the color really appeals to me. I think it’s sleek. I’m so so so happy I purchased this. I would recommend for anyone with curly hair!” — Lauren (This review was edited for length. Read the full review here.)