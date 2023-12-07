The Practical Person In Your Life Will Love These Useful Gifts From 'Shark Tank'

They'll get tons of use of these 'Shark Tank' finds, including a self-cleaning water bottle and a gorgeous indoor herb garden.
By 

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Cincha-Travel-Belt-Luggage/dp/B0C6FSCPQG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=655b87e8e4b0c91d8277eafc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cincha luggage strap" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655b87e8e4b0c91d8277eafc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Cincha-Travel-Belt-Luggage/dp/B0C6FSCPQG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=655b87e8e4b0c91d8277eafc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Cincha luggage strap</a>, <a href="https://williams-sonoma.pdy5.net/c/2706071/265127/4291?subId1=655b87e8e4b0c91d8277eafc&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fnutr-milk-machine%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="milk-alternative machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655b87e8e4b0c91d8277eafc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://williams-sonoma.pdy5.net/c/2706071/265127/4291?subId1=655b87e8e4b0c91d8277eafc&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.williams-sonoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fnutr-milk-machine%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">milk-alternative machine</a> and stemmed <a href="https://www.amazon.com/VoChill-Personal-Chiller-stylish-Radically/dp/B08FF7CWXD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=655b87e8e4b0c91d8277eafc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wine glass cooler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="655b87e8e4b0c91d8277eafc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/VoChill-Personal-Chiller-stylish-Radically/dp/B08FF7CWXD?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=655b87e8e4b0c91d8277eafc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">wine glass cooler</a>.
The ABC reality show “Shark Tank” has not only been an entertainment hit, but it’s pushed to market a slew of legitimately helpful goods that can serve as the perfect gift for the practical person in your life.

Anyone who appreciates a tool that they will get tons of use out of or a product that will make their life a little easier will covet this collection of present ideas, including a self-cleaning water bottle, an endlessly reusable smart notebook and much more.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A toilet bowl night light
This motion-activated night light neatly hides away inside the toilet bowl to conveniently and gently illuminate the bathroom for those middle-of-the-night trips. The soft glow, which can be adjusted to three different brightness levels and nine color settings, provides the perfect amount of visibility without needing to fully awaken the bathroom-goer.
$11.96 at Amazon
2
A multi-purpose silicone microwave mat
Everyone from the skilled home cook to the person who considers the microwave their very best friend will find tons of uses for these versatile mats that are made from food-grade silicone, resistant to heat and completely dishwasher-safe. SafeGrabs can be used to prevent a spatter mess in the microwave, as a cover for leftovers and even a grip for opening jars.
$21.73 at Amazon
3
A grocery bag carrier
Even the most agile among us have struggled with the task of carrying bulky shopping bags all in one trip and for cases like these, the Click & Carry handle can be a lifesaver. The clever design allows the equal weight distribution of bags and other heavy objects and features comfortable gel padding along the base to cushion shoulders and hands.
$13.99 at Amazon
4
A wearable blanket
Made from a soft microfiber outer and lined with a flush sherpa material, this wearable blanket will allow the cozy-seeker in your life to walk around and lounge in supreme comfort without being hindered. It also features a hood and a kangaroo pocket on the front.
$39.99 at Amazon
5
A self-cleaning insulated water bottle
If you're giving a gift to someone who can't bear to part with their emotional support water bottle, the innovative Larq water bottle might be a great option. Not only does it have all of the great cornerstones of an insulated bottle, like keeping cold drinks cold and hot ones hot, but it uses a mercury-free UV-C LED light built inside the cap to kill any odor-causing bacteria inside the bottle.
$79.20+ at Amazon
6
A milk-alternative maker
Non-dairy milk drinkers could find a lot of use out of the Nutr, a clever milk-alternative-making pitcher that can whip up batches of nut milk, oat milk or other plant-based milks right at home. The variety of heat settings and pre-soaking function means your gift-receiver can enjoy incredibly creamy and frothy milks served hot or cold.
$169.95 Sur La Table
7
A wearable phone remote
This wearable and weather-proof remote control wirelessly connects to either an iPhone or Android to offer convenient and hands-free control whether your loved one is riding a bike, going for a run or taking a shower. It attaches around the arm or can be secured to walls (even in steamy bathrooms) and the buttons allow the user to do anything from answer phone calls, skip music tracks or take photos.
$63.99 at Amazon
8
A four-in-one cheese slicer and storage container
Finally, an all-encompassing kitchen tool that not only stores and retains the freshness of those precious cheese blocks, but it can also slice and grate. Each component of the Cheese Chopper is also dishwasher-safe.
$39.99 at Amazon
9
A stemmed wine glass chiller
This freezable wine glass cradle actively chills beverages for up to 45 minutes outdoors and for over an hour indoors thanks to a large cold surface area and insulated cradle. Just detach the chilling cradle from the stand and place it in the freezer, then, once it's frozen, reattach it and it’s ready to use. Both components of this chiller are dishwasher-safe and made from recycled materials, plus, it’s compatible with most stemmed glassware from Champagne coups to large Bordeaux glasses. (Keep in mind that for maximum chilling effect, the glass that you use should have a bowl or base that sits within the cradle and touches the cooling surfaces, rather than hovering above it.)
$49.95 at Amazon
10
An automated indoor herb garden
Perfect for anyone who is a fan of home-grown vegetables or cooking with fresh herbs year-round, this indoor garden grows up to 10 different plants at once and takes all of the complex work out of garden-tending. It uses an automated light system and sends watering notifications right to a smartphone to prevent over- or under-watering.
$199.99 at Amazon
11
An endlessly reusable smart notebook
Perfect for a student, note-taker or the chronically organized, this endlessly reusable spiral-bound notebook merges function and smart technology and was featured on season eight of "Shark Tank." Each of the 36 pages are made with a special composite paper that's fully erasable and features a QR code. Once you write with the included compatible pen, you can save notes to your phone using the code then wipe the page clean!
$25.31+ at Amazon
12
A migraine relief ice cap
The Ice Beanie was created by surfer Nic Lamb, who started suffering from severe headaches after a surfing accident left him concussed. This freezable and form-fitting cap is designed with removable gel ice packs to offer a combination of cold therapy and compression in order to help relieve a number of issues from fevers to tension to migraines.
$31.99 at Amazon
13
A luggage travel strap
The frequent traveler may very well rejoice in the Cincha travel belt, which frees up hands by conveniently securing duffles, purses and weekender bags to the trolley handle of wheeled luggage. Sleek, adjustable and made with a quick-release buckle, this travel strap comes in a variety of colors and works with most bags.
$39.99 at Amazon$39.99 at Cincha Travel
14
A mini keg system
The SquareOne mini keg system allows anyone to store and dispense everything from beer to kombucha to cold brew coffee right in their kitchen using the pressurized carbonating system that also helps to maintain beverage freshness. It also has a holding capacity of 128 ounces so your beverage-lover can ditch storing large and clunky growlers in the fridge.
$289+ at Amazon
15
A convertible bean bag chair
With this clever and ultra-cozy bean bag chair, your loved one can lounge in more ways than one thanks to its convertible design that also opens up and lays flat. It comes in three sizes and has a soft machine-washable microfiber cover that's available in seven colors.
$299 at Amazon

