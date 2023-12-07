The Practical Person In Your Life Will Love These Useful Gifts From 'Shark Tank'

Amazon

A stemmed wine glass chiller

This freezable wine glass cradle actively chills beverages for up to 45 minutes outdoors and for over an hour indoors thanks to a large cold surface area and insulated cradle. Just detach the chilling cradle from the stand and place it in the freezer, then, once it's frozen, reattach it and it’s ready to use. Both components of this chiller are dishwasher-safe and made from recycled materials, plus, it’s compatible with most stemmed glassware from Champagne coups to large Bordeaux glasses. (Keep in mind that for maximum chilling effect, the glass that you use should have a bowl or base that sits within the cradle and touches the cooling surfaces, rather than hovering above it.)