Useful Holiday Gifts That Will Make Someone’s Life A Little Bit Easier

Amazon

A cordless Dyson V11 vacuum

In terms of gifts that save both time and money, a quality cordless vacuum may well be at the top of the list. This power-hitting cordless Dyson gets the job done quickly and effectively. Its cordless designs allows it to be carried easily while minimizing cleaning fatigue, and it sports three cleaning modes so its suction power can be tailored to the job. (I leaned on this vacuum heavily when my roommate's cat had a particularly bad case of fleas, and I don't know how I would've survived without it.)



It's also an excellent trapper of hair without getting fur or strands tangled in its brush. Its filtration system is also a sight to behold, helping capture a purported 99.99% of dust and other allergens while supposedly expelling cleaner air. I find it perhaps too satisfying to check out all the dirt and dust it sucks up that had been floating around and dirtying up my carpet.



It also comes with seven accessories to better clean your mattress, suck dirt from tight crevices, and even get some dusting in. Anyone would be lucky to be gifted this piece.