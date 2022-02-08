SiriusXM Fires Host Who Said He'd Rather Shoot Himself Than Watch WNBA

SiriusXM PGA Tour host Mark Lye was fired over the weekend after he said on air that he would rather shoot himself than watch women’s basketball.

The comment came during a discussion about the women’s arm of the golf tour, the LPGA Tour, and what was apparently a roundabout attempt by Lye to praise it.

“You know, the LPGA Tour, to me, is a completely different tour than it was 10 years ago,” Lye, 69, said Saturday on PGA Tour Radio.

“You couldn’t pay me to watch. You really couldn’t, because I couldn’t relate at all. It’s kind of like, if you were a basketball player, and I’m not trashing anybody, please don’t take it the wrong way.

“I saw some highlights of ladies’ basketball. Man. Is there a gun in the house? I’ll shoot myself [before] I watch that.”

SiriusXM told Golf.com that Lye would no longer be hosting for the company.

Lye also confirmed to the outlet that he had been let go: “I was terminated about comments made about the WNBA, which I apologized for starting the next segment.”

Mark Lye said that the fact "I can't relate to WNBA does not make me sexist in any way." Gerardo Mora via Getty Images

Lye also defended himself Sunday on Twitter.

“The fact that I can’t relate to WNBA does not make me sexist in any way,” he insisted. “All you haters should listen to the whole segment, where I completely glorified womens golf, which I love to cover. Thanks for listening.”

Lye played on the PGA Tour from 1977 to 1995 and on the PGA Tour Champions from 2003 to 2008. He was an analyst for the Golf Channel for more than a decade and joined SiriusXM in 2015.